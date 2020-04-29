4.248 billion yuan in R&D investment enabled GWM to increase its overseas revenue by 66.61% in 2019

On April 24, Great Wall Motor Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as “GWM”, stock code: SH 601633, HK 2333) released its 2019 Annual Report and 2019 ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) report. In 2019, GWM had a total revenue of 96.211 billion yuan, a net profit of 4.531 billion yuan, and a net profit of 4.497 billion yuan attributable to shareholders of the parent company.

In 2019, the global economy encountered a slowdown, with an overall downturn in the auto industry. GWM made changes with strong commitment, with continuous scientific and technological innovation for the future development as well as a “4 + 4 + 1” brand development system to improve its global competitiveness. Therefore, it maintained a stable management in the challenging environment in 2019. GWM had continuously improved its management, and at the same time it deepened its social value in multiple dimensions, actively fulfilled its product, social and environmental responsibilities, laid a solid foundation for its green, innovative and sustainable competitiveness, and highlighted its corporate responsibility and accountability.

Continue to create value for users with scientific and technological innovation for the future development

Technological innovation is not only the basis for enterprise survival and development, but also the fundamental source for enterprise performance growth. In the “new four modernization” reform, GWM has always been adhering to “excessive investment, precise R&D”, promoting the future development with scientific and technological innovation. As a result, it has transformed into high-quality development. In 2019, GWM’s total R&D expenditure reached 4.248 billion yuan, an increase of 7.31% YOY, accounting for 4.47% of the revenue. Focusing on the fields of cleanness, intelligence and networking, GWM continues to create in-depth value for users.

With the vision of zero traffic casualties, GWM has been adhering to the car-making concept of “Safety first”, guarding users’ mobility safety with intelligent technologies. In July 2019, WEY brand released Collie All-Round Intelligent Safety, bringing all-round safety care and protection to users.

In terms of cleanness, GWM is committed to the coordinated development of new energy and fuel-efficient power to reduce emissions. For new energy vehicles, GWM has simultaneously developed EV, HEV and PHEV models and laid out hydrogen energy models, and released plug-in hybrid models based on Pi4 platform such as WEY VV7 PHEV, VV7 GT PHEV, as well as ORA IQ and R1 based on pure electric ME platform. HYCET, a subsidiary of GWM, released the “I Era” powertrain including 4N20 engine, 9DCT transmission and 6001 series electric drive. The GW4C20B 2.0T engine and 7DCT transmission independently developed by HYCET was ranked as China Best Ten Engine and World Top10 Transmission respectively.

With 5G, self-driving and other intelligent technologies, GWM constantly provides users with a pleasant riding and driving experience. Many of its models are equipped with the new generation of Internet of Vehicles system, giving car owners all-round care including video and audio entertainment, news information, mobility services and car fans interaction. Over the past year, GWM has also cooperated with eight strategic partners, including Baidu, Ali AutoNavi and Huawei, to build mobility robots based on 5G + AI technology.

