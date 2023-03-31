-30° Celsius North! Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 N high–performance EV prototype conquers extreme Arctic environment

Hyundai N is testing the all-electric, all-wheel-drive IONIQ 5 N under extreme arctic winter conditions in Arjeplog, Sweden

Hyundai Motor Company revealed details about the extreme winter testing of IONIQ 5 N, the first high-performance, mass-production all-electric N brand model at the Hyundai Mobis Proving ground in Arjeplog, Sweden.

Given its position adjacent to the Arctic Circle, the Hyundai Mobis Proving ground in Arjeplog offers everything an automaker needs for comprehensive winter testing, such as low-grip coefficient icy surfaces and deep sub-zero temperatures as low as -30°C (-22°F). This allows Hyundai N engineers to test new models, such as the IONIQ 5 N, in the most extreme low friction conditions to achieve the optimal balance between the car’s responsive ‘fun-to-drive’ character and its ability to perform safely and predictably in sub-zero conditions.

For IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai Motor has combined the EV’s Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and expertise to raise the bar for electrified high performance and set the stage for what is sure to become the true driving enthusiast’s choice for a year-round performance EV.

“Just as our N models are honed at the sharp corners of the Nürburgring, our N models are also honed at the sharp corners and icy surfaces of our proving ground in Arjeplog, ensuring maximum performance in the most extreme winter conditions,” said Till Wartenberg, vice president of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. “We’re proud to demonstrate the IONIQ 5 N perfectly meets our broad performance criteria, ensuring N Brand success as our first EV production N model.”

The motorsport-inspired 3 pillars of N performance — corner rascal, racetrack capability, and everyday sportscar — have long applied to N’s electrification strategy. In 2015, N brand established its vision of a sustainable future for the next generation of driving enthusiasts by showing the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo. N’s electrification strategy began with the RM20e prototype and Veloster N ETCR race car. Last year, N brand introduced the RN22e, a rolling lab designed to communicate a transfer of N’s electrification experience to the brand’s first production EV, IONIQ 5 N, slated for launch later this year.

“Our electric transition was spearheaded by the race-proven Veloster N ETCR and we sought to bridge motorsport technology to the road with the RN22e,” said Albert Biermann, Executive technical Advisor for Hyundai Motor Group. “Now it is time to bring all this promise to our beloved customers and I am confident IONIQ 5 N will be able to deliver. We’ve been able to demonstrate IONIQ 5 N’s capability to provide driving fun even in the harshest conditions of Arjeplog, Sweden.”

For IONIQ 5 N, N brand engineers have optimized IONIQ 5’s E-GMP’s dual-motor architecture for high performance in all driving conditions — even the frozen ice lakes of Arjeplog — with knowhow transfer of all-surface AWD capabilities demonstrated by Hyundai i20 N WRC Rally 1 car in Sweden.

IONIQ 5 N will be the first N brand production vehicle with all-wheel drive (AWD). N’s AWD story began in 2015 through competition in the World Rally Championship (WRC). Over eight years of WRC participation, Hyundai has earned numerous accolades, including two world championships.

IONIQ 5 N’s corner-carving capability is further bolstered by the N Drift Optimizer, which integrates front and rear torque distribution, torque rate, suspension stiffness, steering effort and the e-LSD (electronic-Limited Slip Differential) system to create a driving mode dedicated for drifting. It helps drivers of all skill levels to enjoy drifting and it is designed with particular care for drivers who are entering the sport of drifting for the first time.

With e-LSD specifically tuned for IONIQ 5 N, the electronic control unit monitors input from wheel sensors to accurately identify when a certain wheel needs extra torque to enhance overall vehicle grip. That means e-LSD improves handling during cornering and high-speed driving on the racetrack as well as during adverse driving conditions, such as slick ice and deep snow. The e- LSD designed specifically for the IONIQ 5 N provides quicker response and accuracy, which are especially important considering the faster reacting torque delivery of EVs compared to ICE vehicles.

In addition, IONIQ 5 N uses N Torque Distribution that is optimized for different drive modes, allowing the driver to select the torque level to both front and rear wheels. N Torque Distribution and e-LSD work together to distribute power to all four wheels in varying ratios and are specifically designed to quickly respond to the instantaneous and seamless power delivery inherent in EVs — even in extreme low-friction conditions like those found in Arjeplog.

In conjunction with the winter test, N brand released Hyundai N | IONIQ 5 N Teaser – Episode 1 highlighting the IONIQ 5 N’s corner carving characteristics. The film depicts the IONIQ 5 N drifting toe-to-toe with the Hyundai Motorsport’s i20 N WRC Rally 1 car. The scene is set in blue hour symbolizing the beginning of a new era for N brand as it evolves one step further to the electrified era.

Additional information and details will be released building up to the IONIQ 5 N’s global debut planned in July.

SOURCE: Hyundai