250,000th DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance contract

Growing number of DAF trucks now leaving factory with a service agreement

DAF Trucks has reached the milestone of 250,000 DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance service contracts. DAF MultiSupport guarantees the highest vehicle uptime through excellent truck maintenance. It also provides transport operators with maximum security up front in terms of costs per kilometre as well as optimal managerial and administrational ease.

The quarter-millionth contract was signed by the Scandinavian-German company Baton Transport for a DAF XG that will be used on international routes all across Europe. Baton Transport, which was established in 2010, owns nearly 400 trucks and employs around 800 workers. The haulier connects the distribution centres of its customers in 12 European countries and excels in long haul transport for speedy delivery of a wide range of goods.

Concentrate on business

A DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance contract is always tailor-made. Operators can choose their own service level and the contractual term, with an option to extend the scope of the contract to include superstructure bodies, for example. Furthermore, the DAF dealer takes care of all maintenance planning and administration, thereby enabling transport companies to concentrate on their core business.

Fixed price, maximum vehicle availability

With a DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance contract, transport operators are guaranteed a perfectly maintained fleet and maximum vehicle availability at a fixed price per kilometre. DAF MultiSupport offers four service packages, varying from preventive maintenance right up to all conceivable repair and maintenance services. With 8 offices in Europe, Baton Transport has chosen DAF MultiSupport Full Care contracts as standard for its DAF fleet, which comprises more than 90 vehicles, including a growing number of the New Generation DAF XF, XG and XG⁺ trucks – International Truck of the Year 2022.

Focus on core business thanks to DAF MultiSupport

Claus Hansen, CEO at Baton Transport: “When purchasing trucks, our most important criteria are functionality, driver comfort, safety and total cost of ownership. DAF MultiSupport gives us a clear picture of the overall costs. This means that the trucks will be well-maintained in the long term and guarantee maximum uptime, while minimising workshop invoices. DAF’s tailor-made repair and maintenance service contract allows us to get on with our core business.”

For every company

Mike Hoefeijzers, Director of Commercial Services at DAF Trucks: “We help our customers avoid the processing of piles of invoices and keep their trucks on the road with excellent services. DAF MultiSupport guarantees maximum uptime with minimum effort at a fixed cost per kilometre, which enhances the transport efficiency of each transport operator. And because a DAF MultiSupport Repair & Maintenance contract is always tailor-made, we have the right service contract for every company – no matter how big or small.”

SOURCE: DAF