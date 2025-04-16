2026 Kia K4 Hatchback sets foot in The Big Apple for official debut

Athletic and versatile: K4 Hatchback debuts as the athletic counterpart to the K4 sedan, featuring a distinctive floating roof design and versatile cargo space

A year after the debut of the all-new 2025 K4 sedan and the teasing of a bold Sparkling Yellow hatchback variant, the K4 is once again making its mark on The Big Apple. Unveiled at the 2025 New York International Auto Show, the 2026 K4 Hatchback builds on the success of its sedan counterpart while embracing a more athletic spirit. Designed for those with active lifestyles – whether it’s gearing up for weekend adventures, making room for pets, or navigating urban environments where parking is at a premium – the K4 Hatchback delivers the same elevated features as the K4 sedan, now with greater cargo flexibility and interior space. Its shorter overall length adds maneuverability, making it a smart, versatile choice for city driving and more.

“After the overwhelmingly positive response to last year’s hatchback teaser in New York, we knew we had struck a chord with car enthusiasts and consumers alike,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. “Built on the success of the K4 sedan, this hatchback isn’t just about style – it’s about attitude. With available turbo power, a sport-tuned suspension, a more compact footprint, and exceptional versatility, the K4 Hatchback is designed for those who crave excitement at every turn.”

The K4 Hatchback is expected to launch in the U.S. late 2025 and will be available in standard appearance and GT-Line trims.

Hatching a new look for K4

Drawing from the bold proportions and wide stance of the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback carves out its own identity with a striking floating roof design that seamlessly extends into the rear hatch. Its fluid, athletic profile enhances its dynamic presence while embodying Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy. Despite being 11 inches shorter than its counterpart (GT-Line is 10.6 inches shorter), the K4 Hatchback maintains the sedan’s class-leading rear legroom6 and gains an extra inch of rear headroom, making it a class leader in both areas. Its versatile cargo space further boosts utility with 22.2 cu. ft. of room behind the rear seats, expanding to 59.3 cu. ft. with the seats folded flat.

Carrying over key design elements from the sedan, the K4 Hatchback features the vertical LED headlights and taillights inspired by the award-winning EV9. Hidden rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar further accentuate its hatchback proportions, reinforcing its athletic and muscular profile. Adding to its distinct identity, the K4 Hatchback is available in an exclusive Sparkling Yellow exterior color.

As with other GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo models in the Kia lineup, The K4 Hatchback GT-Line models feature unique design elements that amplify its sporty character, including a three-spoke steering wheel, paddle shifters, 18-inch alloy wheels (compared to the standard 17-inch alloy wheels), gloss black mirror caps, side sills, and wheel arch moldings. Additionally, the GT-Line Turbo gets small cube LED projection headlights, LED fog lights, plus a standard power sunroof and 16-inch front brakes.

Effortless Integration, Elevated Comfort

Like the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback’s driver cockpit is designed around a dual digital display7 that spans nearly 30 inches, combining an intuitive layout with the technology of Kia’s available Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system. Wireless Apple CarPlay8 and Android Auto9 come standard across all Hatchback trims for connectivity on the go, as well as a wireless phone charger. Available features include heated front seats10, a Harman Kardon11 premium audio system, and Digital Key 2.012 with Ultra-wideband technology that allows compatible smart devices to function as virtual keys.

Available Digital Features and Services13 lets owners access Premium Data Services – including Vehicle Software Over-the-Air14 (OTA) updates, music streaming, and WiFi hotspot – via the Kia Connect Store. With Kia Connect’s generative AI-based voice assistant, drivers can enjoy control over key vehicle functions by simply saying, “Hey Kia” to adjust climate settings, manage audio, and more. The enhanced Voice Recognition feature can now answer certain questions about the owner’s manual, suggest places to visit, play voice-activated games, and more, further enriching the in-vehicle experience.

On the Road

Carried over from the K4 sedan, the K4 Hatchback will come with a standard 2.0-liter engine that produces 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, matched with an intelligently variable transmission (IVT).

An available 1.6-liter, turbocharged engine sends 190 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Exclusive to the K4 Hatchback GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo models is a sportier suspension for improved handling over the standard trims.

Next level driver convenience

The K4 Hatchback will also offer the Kia ADAS15 suite, mirroring the sedan with notable systems including standard Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)16 and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/ S&G)17.

Optional on K4 Hatchback GT-Line Turbo models, Evasive Steering Assist can help avoid obstacles in certain situations when space allows, and Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA-2)18 adds convenience by maintaining distance from other vehicles and keeping the car centered within its lane on certain highways.

Blind-Spot Collision Warning19 (BCW) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert20 (RCTA) are standard, while Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist21 (FCA-BCA) and Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM)22, Surround-View Monitor (SVM)23 and Parking Distance Warning24 are available.

Arrival in the U.S.

The K4 Hatchback is expected to arrive in late 2025, with pricing, trim details, and EPA-rated fuel economy to be announced closer to its on-sale date.

SOURCE: Kia