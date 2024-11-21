2025 RS e-tron GT performance is the most powerful and quickest accelerating Audi production vehicle of all time

Two-model U.S. lineup nets upgrades in performance, battery capacity, range, and charging speed for new S e-tron GT and top-spec RS e-tron GT performance

The e-tron GT family now includes an S e-tron GT model as the entry to the 2025 line up. The new model builds on the dynamic credentials of the 2024 RS e-tron GT and goes a step further to deliver more power and more range. Also new for this year is an even more extreme RS e-tron GT performance derivative. As the first fully electric ‘RS performance’ model and the electric halo performance car for Audi, the 2025 RS e-tron GT performance sets all-time milestones for the brand in both power and acceleration. Part of the two-car 2025 e-tron GT electric super sedan lineup in the U.S., the RS e-tron GT performance is joined by the new S e-tron GT model, maintaining excellent performance and all of the design aesthetic that the electric grand tourer is known for. Through significant upgrades in power, battery capacity, design, and materials, along with a host of chassis upgrades, the e-tron GT model line is capable of delivering a level of performance that rivals supercars.

The design aspects of the 2025 e-tron GT have been revised to help further distinguish the RS model, including unique new front and rear fascias, new wheel designs, the new B-pillar naming strategy, and four new exterior colors. The interior features a new steering wheel integrating satellite control buttons including push-to-pass (boost mode) for the performance model, along with an all-new available glass roof with transparency control. This unique structure is embedded with a liquid crystal film that permits seamless adjustability of nine individual segments, from slightly tinted to fully frosted using controls in the MMI display.

Flagship power, advanced recuperation, larger yet lighter battery

For model year 2025, the new entry to the e-tron GT family – the S e-tron GT – extends the performance envelope of the previous top-spec 2024 RS e-tron GT. Horsepower for the S e-tron GT grows to 670, compared to 523 for the 2024 e-tron GT and 637 for the 2024 RS e-tron GT. The new S e-tron GT, thanks to a power increase, accelerates to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds with launch control, 0.6 seconds quicker than the previous 2024 e-tron GT.

The new RS e-tron GT performance now holds the distinction of being the quickest accelerating production Audi ever. With launch control activated, its 912-horsepower powertrain propels it from 0-60 mph in just 2.4 seconds.

The increased copper density of the special hairpin winding in the electric motors’ stator maximizes current conduction, while the rotor in the rear motor is more compact and lighter. Overall, Audi has reduced the rear-axle electric motor’s weight by 22 pounds (10 kg). In addition, both electric motors have power reserves for dynamic driving situations. Launch Control can briefly use resources from the battery pack and electric motors for an output up to 912 horsepower. Moreover, the front motor features modified power electronics with a revised pulse inverter, enabling higher discharge currents up to 600 amps – 300 amps more than the Audi S e-tron GT. The rear motor also operates at 600 amps.

Additionally, Audi has increased braking recuperation on e-tron GT models to 400 kW, providing a maximum deceleration value of 0.45 g. Up to this value, the car relies solely on recuperation. Coasting recuperation was increased to 0.06 g and 0.13 g (previously 0.03- and 0.06 g). In this way, Audi has widened the spread between the dynamic one-pedal feel and efficient coasting.

The e-tron GT battery pack has been upgraded to 105 kWh, a 12% increase over the previous 93.4 kWh, while its weight has decreased by 25 pounds. DC fast charging capability has also been increased, from 270 kW to 320 kW, resulting in a 10-80% charge time of about 18 minutes (previously 21.5 minutes) under ideal conditions. Even with the significant power increases, the EPA-estimated driving range of the 2025 S e-tron GT exceeds that of the 2024 e-tron GT, and 2024 RS e-tron GT.

Model Year and Model EPA-estimated Range (miles) Horsepower (HP) 2024 e-tron GT 249 523 2025 S e-tron GT 300 (with 20” wheels) 670

Efficiency combined with repeatable performance

One of the key development goals for the RS performance model was to achieve high efficiency across all load ranges and repeatable output availability, increasing the reproducibility of its superior capabilities. Adapted thermal management and intelligent interconnection of the four coolant circuits play a vital role – especially in RS performance mode, which is an exclusive feature of the top model.

When increased output is used on the RS e-tron GT performance, the thermal management system switches on the adaptive cooling circuit to ensure the battery pack is sufficiently cooled. The adaptive cooling circuit conditions the interior while simultaneously and actively lowering the temperature in the coolant circuits of the battery pack and two electric motors. Cooling of the electric motors, interior air conditioning, and conditioning of the battery pack can now be controlled largely independently of each other. Audi made significant changes to the system’s pumps and valves to optimize thermal management performance.

The battery pack’s new cell chemistry is also partly responsible for the increased output of the RS e-tron GT performance, with an adjusted ratio of nickel, cobalt and manganese, and a gross capacity of 105 kWh (97 kWh net); enabling a higher energy capacity, higher charging and driving currents compared to the previous model. Maximum charging current has been increased to 400 amps. When Launch Control is activated, up to 1,100 amps can be engaged.

This is also the case when using the new push-to-pass function in the RS e-tron GT performance, which provides a 94-horsepower (70-kW) increase in output at speeds above 19 mph (30 km/h), for up to ten seconds – indicated by a timer in the virtual cockpit. When the driver activates push-to-pass, the battery uses the same map as for Launch Control. At the same time, the drive components automatically switch to the Audi drive select mode dynamic. After a minimum of ten seconds of regeneration, the function can be activated again.

The warmest cells in a battery pack always limit the charging current, so at Audi, the guiding principle of “performance” also applies to the charging experience. A new cooling plate with U-Flow architecture ensures homogeneous thermal transfer, permitting a maximum charging power increase of 50 kW, up to 320 kW. This allows the vehicle’s battery pack to charge from 10 to 80 percent in about 18 minutes at a DC fast-charging station under ideal conditions.

Chassis upgrades to enhance handling performance

Ride and handling performance for the e-tron GT has been improved thanks to a new air suspension that replaces the previous 3-chamber/1-valve system with a new 2-chamber/2-valve setup, affording distinct advantages in terms of driving dynamics without compromising comfort. Available is a new active suspension which can actively manage body movements, helping keep the chassis level during acceleration and braking, reduce pitch and roll movements from uneven pavement, raise the vehicle upon ingress to ease entry, and actively lean the e-tron GT into corners, improving steering precision and increasing control during dynamic driving. When combined with all wheel steering, a new, more direct steering ratio of 14.3:1 is also available.

The Audi drive select system lets the driver control the vehicle’s characteristics with the three usual profiles (efficiency, comfort, and dynamic). In addition, two individually configurable RS-specific modes, RS1 and RS2, allow the driver to select specific drive, suspension, ride height, and sound parameters. The driver can engage these modes directly via the satellite controls on the flattened top-and-bottom steering wheel.

An exclusive feature for the RS model is the RS performance mode, which is designed for challenging circuits or particularly serpentine roads. Vertical wheel forces are optimized for dynamics in this mode, permitting drive torque to be optimally controlled at the handling limits. Performance mode also changes the characteristics for anti-slip control, torque vectoring, suspension tuning, aerodynamics, and cooling strategy. In performance mode, the car also uses the same transmission strategy as in dynamic mode, which means the RS e-tron GT performance stays in the first gear of its two-speed gearbox as long as possible, to make acceleration more emphatic.

The Audi RS e-tron GT performance comes standard with 20” 5-segment aero design wheels with summer tires, with two optional 21” 6-double-spoke design wheels with summer tires.

Extensive carbon design elements and Exclusive options

The optional matte darkened carbon roof for the RS e-tron GT performance is combined with other optional forged carbon elements, which Audi is using for the first time and exclusively on the RS performance model. Unlike traditional woven carbon fiber, forged carbon places segments of the fiber mat into a compression mold with a bonding resin. The result are pieces with wholly unique appearances, as no two components will appear exactly alike. And because it contains a higher fiber content than woven carbon, material strength is increased.

Forged carbon is used in the inlays on the bumper, the rocker panel, parts of the diffuser and side mirrors, with decorative forged carbon interior inlays for the door sills and dashboard to match the exterior. A new Vanadium interior package standard on the RS e-tron GT performance replaces the brighter metallic trim pieces on the regen paddles, steering wheel inlays, door handles, center console trim, air vents and vehicle key with a darker, sportier hue. A tribute to the 1994 Audi Avant RS 2, where the analog dials also came in white, the RS e-tron GT performance also features a white Power Meter and speedometer as a special digital feature.

The S e-tron GT model is available as a 50-unit limited Audi exclusive edition that features an expressive exterior finish in Audi exclusive Arabica Gray metallic paint with 21” 6-double-spoke RS design wheels finished in black, matte Neodymium Gold, and darkened silver. The leather-free interior of the Audi exclusive edition will feature seating and trim highlights in Mint Gray and Mora Violet, the first time these colors have been used for Audi exclusive. Door inserts in Mint Gray Dinamica microfiber with Audi exclusive badges, color-coordinated loudspeaker grilles and switch covers, as well as color-coordinated seat belts, steering wheel, and floor mats are accented by decorative inlays on the instrument panel in Audi exclusive anthracite eucalyptus flamed wood.

Customizable sound experience

In the RS e-tron GT performance, customers can control the vehicle sound, from the quiet of an electric drive to a progressive sound experience. The sporty, voluminous, and high-quality e-tron Sport sound comes as standard. An audible expression of the Gran Turismo experience, the passenger compartment audio was re-enhanced for the performance model. Two control units and amplifiers in the trunk generate separate exterior and interior sounds emitted through two speakers, one outside and one inside the vehicle.

The digital sound is based on data such as the speed of the electric motors, the position of the accelerator pedal, the speed of the vehicle, and other parameters. The result is a synthetic sound sampled from 32 individual sources – ranging from a variety of real recordings to edited synthesizer audio – that supports the operation of the drive system in an authentic and nuanced way.

Small-series production for RS performance model

All e-tron GT models are being built at the Böllinger Höfe Audi Sport GmbH production facility, part of Audi’s Neckarsulm site. Approximately 500 employees received advanced comprehensive training for the new e-tron GT model family, including mounting of the innovative active suspension, and the so-called “marriage” of the assembled body and the battery, electric motors, and suspension. These major technological building blocks are placed on a workpiece carrier that runs on a roller conveyor and can be positioned under the body with millimeter precision. Using intelligent, self-positioning tools, employees bolt the battery and drive components to the body at 74 different points.

Small-batch production at Böllinger Höfe serves as a real-world laboratory for advancing digitalization in production and logistics. Intelligent solutions for the fully connected and smart factory are tested, refined, and ultimately adapted for large-volume production.

SOURCE: Audi