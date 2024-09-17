2025 INFINITI QX50 pricing starts at $43,000

The refined and luxurious 2025 INFINITI QX50 arrives in showrooms this month with a starting MSRP1 of $43,000

The refined and luxurious 2025 INFINITI QX50 arrives in showrooms this month with a starting MSRP1 of $43,000. For the 2025 model year, the QX50 is streamlined to three well-equipped grades: PURE, LUXE and SPORT, each with standard INFINITI Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

The 2025 INFINITI QX50 includes the convenience of INFINITI Premium Care2. This integrated maintenance program provides 36 months or 22,500 miles coverage (whichever occurs first) of routine maintenance, including oil changes and tire rotations, expanding on the luxury automaker’s tradition of providing top-rated client satisfaction.

The 2025 INFINITI QX50 PURE starts at $43,000 MSRP and includes a standard suite of active safety technology including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist. Additional standard equipment includes 19-inch silver-painted aluminum alloy wheels, a power liftgate, a wireless phone charging pad, ProPILOT Assist and INFINITI InTouch™ with 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower screens featuring Android Auto™ and wireless Apple CarPlay®.

Stepping up to the QX50 LUXE, starting at $46,300 MRSP, key enhancements include the addition of a panoramic moonroof with power sunshade, roof rails, a motion-activated liftgate, heated front seats, leather-appointed seating and a memory function for the driver’s seat and mirrors.

The QX50 SPORT, starting at $51,200 MRSP, enhances the model’s striking style with notable sporty accents, including 20-inch, dark-painted wheels, a sport front fascia and black trim for the roof trails, window trim, front grille, exhaust tips, liftgate finisher, door handles and exterior badges. Additional features include LED fog lights, Around View® Monitor with moving object detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, navigation, enhanced interior LED ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a Bose® 12-speaker premium audio system with metallic tweeter grilles.

Model MSRP QX50 PURE $43,000 QX50 LUXE $46,300 QX50 SPORT $51,200

For detailed specifications, fuel economy and photos, please see the full 2025 INFINITI QX50 press kit.

SOURCE: Infiniti