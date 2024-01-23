2025 Chevrolet Equinox stands apart with fresh looks, more tech and capability

With more than 20 years of production and 3 million-plus units sold, Equinox is a long-term leader in the compact SUV segment – the market’s largest segment

Driving into the heart of the largest and most competitive segment in the industry, Chevrolet’s next-generation 2025 Equinox offers modern connectivity and new safety tech, wrapped in a head-turning design.

Now, every Chevy crossover and SUV, including Trax, Trailblazer, Blazer and the 2024 Traverse, is new or has been refreshed in the last two years. Compared to the current vehicle, the new Equinox will offer more contemporary and differentiated choices — including larger screens, new safety features and Equinox’s first-ever outdoor-inspired trim, ACTIV.

“The 2025 Equinox brings to one of our most important nameplates bodylines and proportions inspired by our brand’s truck DNA, also adopted in the upcoming Traverse,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “It also builds on the core strengths that have earned Equinox tremendous customer loyalty over the past two decades, and made it the second-best seller in our lineup, after Silverado.”

Chevrolet will offer Equinox in LT, RS and ACTIV trims, raising the level of standard content for all.

Introducing the Equinox ACTIV

ACTIV brings a fresh persona to the redesigned Equinox, inspired by customers whose passions start where the pavement ends. Equinox ACTIV features a unique front fascia and styling cues that create and accentuate the off-road look, all-terrain tires, and an available white roof for a two-tone finish. Additional ACTIV content includes:

Rugged front fascia with vertical grille inserts and gray metallic-finished accents

Blacked-out badging

17-inch machined-face aluminum wheels

Maple Sugar and Black interior theme, with premium Evotex and sueded microfiber seating surfaces

ACTIV embroidered on driver and passenger seat head restraints

Available heated and ventilated front seats and rear heated outboard seats, and memory driver seat personalization

Expressive exterior

The next-generation Equinox is eye-catching, with bodylines inspired by the strong proportions of the Chevy truck lineup and its larger sibling, the 2024 Traverse.

“This generation of Equinox has taken on a broad-shouldered, athletic appearance that conveys confidence and versatility,” said Phil Zak, executive design director, Global Chevrolet. “We leaned into distinct appearances and material selection for LT, RS and ACTIV so everyone can see themselves in an Equinox.”

The all-new Equinox is 2.3 inches wider than the outgoing model, enhancing its more planted stance. Additional design details include:

Three distinct front fascia treatments – LT, RS and ACTIV LT offers both standard chrome and Midnight Edition High Gloss Black grille finishes for even more customer choice

Squared wheel openings and fender flares add visual muscle

Distinctive C-pillar shark fin that adds the appearance of motion to Equinox even when it is sitting still — and a clear familial resemblance to the all-new Traverse

All-LED lighting with striking light elements — separated in the front and both vertically and horizontally expanded in the rear

Aluminum wheel choices ranging from the standard 17-inch on LT to available 20-inch wheels on RS, a first for Equinox

RS brings dynamic, bold style with standard black emblems and mirrors, available black roof, wide grille opening, and high gloss finish on the grille bar and lower fascia, with 19-inch Carbon Flash machined aluminum wheels standard.

Modern, tech-focused interior

A revamped interior conveys a more contemporary, spacious ambiance that, along with other recently introduced Chevy crossovers and SUVs, puts a stronger focus on technology and user experience.

In front of the driver is an 11-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center. Layered against the driver information center and angled slightly toward the driver is the interior focal point — a new 11.3-inch-diagonal infotainment1 screen that’s more than 30% larger than the largest screen offered in the current model. It’s the gateway to music, media, maps and other connected services via Google built-in2.

The dashboard is pulled away, adding to the spacious interior.

Additional highlights:

New Electronic Precision Shift on the steering column eliminates a range selector mechanically linked to the transmission, opening more storage space beneath the infotainment screen, ahead of the center console

Engaging tactile materials and decorative trim with coordinated textures are used in the seats, instrument panel, doors, storage areas and more

Standard heated steering wheel and heated front seats

Available Evotex seating on LT

Folding 60/40 split-bench second row seats, enabling up to 63.5 cubic feet of storage with both seats folded 5

Hidden rear cargo floor storage space

Standard six speaker audio system

Available wireless charging4

RS is a step above other street-inspired trims with distinctive Torch Red and Santorini Blue stitching on the Evotex seats, debossed “RS” logos on the headrests in the front row, and a heated, flat-bottom steering wheel. Buyers can add available heated and ventilated front seats and rear heated outboard seats.

Designed with safety in mind

When it comes to safety and driver assistance technology, the 2025 Equinox offers more than ever, starting with standard Chevy Safety Assist3 — a suite of features that includes:

Automatic Emergency Braking 3

Forward Collision Alert 3

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking 3

Following Distance Indicator 3

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning 3

IntelliBeam3

Additional standard safety and driver assistance features include:

Side Bicyclist Alert 3

Rear Vision Camera 3

Rear Seat Reminder 3

Adaptive Cruise Control 3

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert 3

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking 3

Rear Cross Traffic Braking 3

Rear Park Assist 3

Enhanced Lane Keep Assist3

All trims include Teen Driver3 technology, which helps encourage safe driving behavior by letting parents conveniently activate customizable vehicle settings and view their teen’s driving performance through a new Connected Teen Driver feature in the myChevrolet mobile app.

Power and adjustability

Equinox debuts with a 1.5L Turbo engine that produces 175 horsepower and is matched with a continuously variable transmission in front-wheel-drive configurations, or an eight-speed automatic transmission with available all-wheel-drive.

Equinox is trailering-capable6, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,500 pounds when equipped with available AWD.

For the first time, Equinox offers RS and ACTIV customers driver-selectable modes, accessed via a rotator on the center console. The driver can select from Normal and Snow on FWD-equipped vehicles. AWD adds Off-Road mode. Drive modes adjust the propulsion system performance to best handle the conditions.

Coming in 2024

The 2025 Chevrolet Equinox will be available in 2024. Additional details, including pricing, will be available closer to the start of production.

SOURCE: Chevrolet