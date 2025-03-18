2025 Acura ADX now on sale; top-class features welcome new generation of buyers to the brand

First-ever ADX premium compact SUV welcomes young buyers to the performance brand, begins arriving at dealerships today

The 2025 Acura ADX, the performance brand’s all-new premium compact SUV, begins arriving at Acura dealerships today with turbocharged performance and a host of must-have features. The new gateway model will heighten the appeal of Acura as a destination brand for a new generation of buyers looking for youthful styling, top-class features and an engaging driving experience, all at an attainable price point.

“As the new gateway to the Acura SUV lineup, the ADX builds on the incredible success of Integra and expands our Acura lineup into the fast-growing premium compact SUV segment,” said Mike Langel, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales.

The exceptionally well-equipped ADX comes standard with a moonroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate controls, rear air conditioning vents, a power tailgate with Walk Away Close and 18-inch alloy wheels. Intuitive easy-to-use technology has been smartly integrated into the new ADX cabin with a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital instrument display and a 9-inch color touchscreen with a physical volume knob. Wireless Apple CarPlay1 and Android Auto™2 compatibility, Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and a Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charger also are standard.

ADX A-Spec and A-Spec with Advance Package are for buyers who desire an even sportier appearance with LED fog lamps, gloss black lower exterior trim, Gun Metallic skid garnishes front and rear, larger 19-inch wheels and A-Spec badges. Both A-Spec trims also include a panoramic moonroof and ventilated front seats.

At the top of the lineup, ADX A-Spec with Advance Package receives gloss black mirrors, Berlina Black 19-inch wheels and class-leading features that include Google built-in3 with a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan, heated steering wheel, multiview camera system and a powerful Bang & Olufsen premium sound system.

The new Acura ADX sets the benchmark in the premium compact SUV class for both active and passive safety performance with the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, proprietary ACE™ body structure and next-generation front driver and passenger airbags – all standard.

2025 Acura ADX Premium Features:

ADX

Youthful exterior styling with powerful proportions and sporty stance

Sporty and personal cockpit with premium materials and precise details

10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital instrument display

9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay 1 & Android Auto™ 2 compatibility

& Android Auto™ compatibility Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charger

5G connectivity telematics system

8-speaker Acura Premium Sound System

Enhanced global platform and advanced body structure

Turbocharged 1.5-liter VTEC engine

Sport-tuned fully independent suspension

18-inch aluminum alloy wheels

Dual-pinion assist electronic power steering (EPS) steering

Next-gen front airbags, front-row knee airbags and rear passenger side-impact airbags

Available all-wheel drive system

AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies

Integrated Dynamics System with four distinct driving modes

Power tailgate with Walk Away Close

ADX A-Spec adds:

A-Spec sport interior and exterior package

Panoramic moonroof

Ventilated front seats

Flat-bottom sport steering wheel

19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with resonators to reduce road noise

LED fog lights

Rear-seat USB-C charging ports (total 60W)

4-way power adjustment passenger seat

Cargo cover

ADX A-Spec with Advance Package adds:

15-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system

Google built-in 3 with a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan

with a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan Alexa built-in 4

Integrated Dynamics System with five distinct driving modes, including driver-customizable Individual mode

Front and rear parking sensors

Multiview camera system

Remote engine start with vehicle feedback

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Power tailgate with walk away close & hands free access

12-way power adjustment memory driver’s seat with power lumbar

Heated steering wheel

Power folding side mirrors

SOURCE: Acura