2025 Acura ADX Makes World Debut: Expands Acura Lineup from A to Z

Acura today unveiled the highly anticipated Acura ADX, an all-new premium compact SUV that will welcome young buyers to the performance brand with an engaging driving experience, a feature-rich interior and top-class cabin and cargo space that supports their active lifestyles. The turbocharged 2025 Acura ADX brings a new gateway model to the Acura lineup, building on the incredible success of Integra and expanding the appeal of Acura as a destination brand for a new generation of buyers. The new ADX will begin arriving at Acura dealers in early 2025 with a price range starting in the mid-$30,000s.

“The all-new Acura ADX is an exciting new gateway model for the Acura brand expanding our performance SUV lineup to four exceptional models in the most popular segments,” said Mike Langel, assistant vice president, Acura National Sales. “ADX will hit the heart of the premium compact SUV segment, which has grown significantly over the past few years.”

ADX will be offered in three well-equipped trims, including A-Spec and A-Spec with Advance Package, which are for buyers who desire an even sportier appearance with LED fog lamps, gloss black lower exterior trim, Gun Metallic skid garnishes front and rear, larger 19-inch wheels and A-Spec badges. Both A-Spec trims also include a panoramic moonroof and ventilated front seats. At the top of the lineup, ADX A-Spec with Advance Package receives gloss black mirrors, Berlina Black 19-inch wheels and a class-leading abundance of premium features that include Google built in, heated steering wheel, surround-view camera system, and a powerful Bang & Olufsen premium sound system.

2025 Acura ADX Premium Features:

ADX

Youthful exterior styling with powerful proportions and sporty stance

Sporty and personal cockpit with premium materials and precise details

10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital instrument display

9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay 1 & Android Auto™ 2 compatibility

& Android Auto™ compatibility Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charger

5G connectivity telematics system

8-speaker Acura Premium Sound System

Enhanced global platform and advanced body structure

Turbocharged 1.5-liter VTEC engine

Sport-tuned fully independent suspension

18-inch aluminum alloy wheels

Dual-pinion assist electric power steering (EPS)

Next-gen front airbags, front-row knee airbags and rear passenger side-impact airbags

Available all-wheel drive system can send up to 50% of engine torque to the rear wheels

AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies

Integrated Dynamics System with four distinct driving modes

Power tailgate with Walk Away Close

ADX A-Spec adds:

A-Spec sport interior and exterior package

Panoramic moonroof

Ventilated front seats

Flat-bottom sport steering wheel

19-inch aluminum alloy wheels with resonators to reduce road noise

LED fog lights

Rear-seat USB-C charging ports (total 60W)

4-way power adjustment passenger seat

Cargo cover

ADX A-Spec with Advance Package adds:

15-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium sound system

Google built-in 3 and Alexa built-in 4

and Alexa built-in Integrated Dynamics System with five distinct driving modes, including driver-customizable Individual mode

Front and rear parking sensors

Surround-view camera System

Remote engine start with vehicle feedback

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Power tailgate with walk away close & hands free access

12-way power adjustment memory driver’s seat with power lumbar

Heated steering wheel

Power folding side mirrors

Youthful Exterior Styling

The youthful exterior styling of the 2025 Acura ADX combines powerful proportions with a sophisticated “frameless” Diamond Pentagon grille and aggressive grille mesh that reflect the latest alluring contrast Acura design language. With 185.8 inches of overall length, a low horizontal beltline and purposeful rear fenders add stature to its long muscular forms. Wide-set signature Acura “Chicane” LED daytime running lights and brake lights highlight its sporty, broad-shouldered stance.

In the rear, a sculpted hatch and an aggressive fascia with dual exhaust finishers emphasize ADX’s wide track. The standard ADX features gray metallic lower body trim; silver skid garnishes front and rear; and dynamically styled 18-inch, machine-finished alloy wheels wrapped in performance all-season tires.

A comprehensive aerodynamics package that includes an active grille shutter, front lip spoiler and underfloor cover enhances fuel efficiency. The expressive grille is flanked by air curtain inlets that route air through the bumper and around the front wheels, improving aerodynamic efficiency.

For a clean, upscale look, laser-brazing technology eliminates the need for roof moldings, and the windshield wipers hide under the hood line when not in use.

The 2025 ADX will be available in six exciting exterior colors, including an all-new color for Acura and exclusive to ADX: Adriatic Sea Blue Metallic.

Sporty, Comfortable Cabin

The interior design team enhanced the ADX cabin experience with a new take on the sporty and personal dual-cockpit design, premium materials and precise details that debuted on the Acura Integra. Available with three bold interior colors—Ebony, Red/Ebony, and Acura-first Orchid/Blue—the open and airy ADX cockpit provides exceptional outward visibility benefitting from a low cowl, thin pillars and a large greenhouse.

The exceptionally well-equipped ADX comes standard with a moonroof, dual-zone climate controls, rear air conditioning vents and heated front Body Stabilizing Seats that reduce fatigue and enhance comfort on long drives. Its generous 37.7 inches of rear seat legroom is among the best-in-class for optimum comfort.

ADX A-Spec adds a premium performance edge to the cabin with Ultrasuede® seat trim, a panoramic moonroof, ventilated front seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel covered in perforated leather, ambient LED lighting, stainless sport pedals, red gauge needles, red contrast stitching and a sporty chrome shift knob.

The top-of-the-line ADX A-Spec with Advance Package is packed with top-class features, with full-leather trimmed upholstery with Ultrasuede® inserts, heated steering wheel, surround-view camera and a powerful new Bang & Olufsen premium sound system (see below).

ADX offers top-class cargo volume, with up to 24.4 cu.-ft. behind the rear seats and standard split rear seatbacks to quickly and easily accommodate larger items, including two mountain bikes. With the 60/40-split rear seatbacks folded flat, cargo space expands to 55.1 cu.-ft. A low lift-over height of just over 27 inches makes loading large or heavy items easy. A power tailgate with Walk Away Close is standard.

Segment-Leading Advanced Tech

Intuitive easy-to-use technology has been smartly integrated into the new ADX cabin with a focus on the driver, including a standard 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital instrument display and a 9-inch color touchscreen with a physical volume knob, a hard button to return to the Home screen, and large, easy-to-recognize icons. A finger rest at the bottom of the touchscreen makes it easier to use by providing a stable surface to rest your hand.

Segment leading standard tech includes wireless Apple CarPlay1 and Android Auto™2 compatibility, Wi-Fi Hotspot capability and a Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charger. Moreover, charging is supported by a pair of easily accessible front USB-C ports. ADX A-Spec and ADX A-Spec with Advance Package add two USB-C ports at the back of the center console for rear-seat passengers.

ADX A-Spec with Advance Package features the seamless integration of Google built-in3 with a complimentary 3-year unlimited data plan. This includes apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps and more on Google Play for a helpful, personalized and connected driving experience.

With Google Assistant, users can get things done while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Talk to Google to easily call or text a friend, set reminders or even change the temperature in the car. Users can also navigate to the next destination or look up what’s nearby. For example, Google Assistant enables users to set their destination in Google Maps using just their voice.

Drivers can control their media by asking Google to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast using their favorite media apps. Google Play enables users to download various third-party apps for music, podcasts and audiobooks, just like they would on their smartphone.

For additional convenience, every 2025 ADX comes with 3 years of complimentary AcuraLink®5 remote services via the AcuraLink mobile app.

Bang & Olufsen Luxury Audio

Acura has long been recognized for offering outstanding audio, and the 2025 ADX is the latest model to feature an immersive experience developed in partnership with Bang & Olufsen, an iconic brand for audiophiles recognized for the creation of innovative audio systems for home and automotive applications alike.

At the top of the ADX lineup, the 2025 ADX A-Spec with Advance Package features a new innovative, world-class Bang & Olufsen sound system developed exclusively for the Acura ADX to elevate the in-vehicle audio experience with class-leading performance and powerful and sophisticated concert hall sound.

The bespoke audio system boasts Bang & Olufsen’s proprietary Acoustic Lens Technology, an 8.8″ subwoofer, 16-channel amplifier, and 15 speakers. Aluminum plates laser etched with the Bang & Olufsen logo further enhances the premium interior design of ADX.

The exclusive Bang & Olufsen intuitive Beosonic™ one-touch sound control interface enables Acura ADX clients to create a personal in-car audio experience with four distinct audio moods: Bright, Energetic, Warm and Relaxed.

Bang & Olufsen’s Acoustic Lens Tweeters uniformly disperse high frequency content horizontally and vertically, providing an immersive sound experience with clarity and rich overtones.

Engaging Driving Experience

The new Acura ADX is built on the same enhanced global architecture as Integra with an advanced body structure fundamental to its outstanding ride, handling and refinement. For superior driving dynamics, ADX uses a lightweight aluminum front subframe with an efficient truss and rib structure that provides rigidity and stability.

Acura dynamics engineers have optimized the dual-pinion assist electronic power steering (EPS) and fully independent sport-tuned suspension of ADX to deliver a premium driving experience with fun-to-drive dynamics and class-leading refinement.

ADX delivers refined power and low-end torque from its turbocharged 1.5-liter VTEC engine. Similar to the DOHC 1.5T used in Integra, the direct-injected turbocharged 4-cylinder engine utilizes a high-efficiency, high-response turbocharger; low pressure-loss turbocharger piping; and 4-2 exhaust port cylinder head to help maintain peak power over a broad range of rpm for incredible response. VTEC variable valve timing is used on the exhaust side of the twin-cam head. This helps improve exhaust efficiency and optimize valve overlap, efforts that contribute to improved fuel efficiency and lower the engine speed for peak torque.

A sport-tuned continuously variable transmission (CVT) elevates the sporty driving experience of ADX with paddle shifters, early downshift during braking and Step Shift programming that simulates gear changes under hard acceleration.

Available on all grades, an advanced all-wheel drive system can send up to 50% of engine torque to the rear wheels, improving handling performance as well as traction management in slippery conditions.

A standard Integrated Dynamics System enables the ADX driver to choose between four distinct driving modes—Snow, Comfort, Normal and Sport—that adjust the throttle response, transmission mapping, steering feel, in-cabin sound and gauge coloration. A-Spec with Advance Package adds an “Individual” mode that allows the driver to customize the Integrated Dynamics System setting combinations to their liking.

Every ADX receives additional acoustical spray foam insulation, sound-absorbing fender liners, wheel resonators (19-inch wheels), sound-insulating carpet, Active Noise Control and other sound absorbing technologies reduce wind, road and powertrain noise inside the cabin, for a more refined driving experience.

Advanced Safety and Driver Assistive Features

The all-new Acura ADX sets the benchmark in the premium compact SUV class for both active and passive safety performance with the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, proprietary ACE™ body structure and next-generation front driver and passenger airbags – all standard.

ADX features the Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, specifically designed to meet present and anticipated future frontal collision standards, while minimizing additional weight. This is achieved with the extensive use of lightweight materials, including various grades of high-strength steel, as well as an expanded application of structural adhesives.

On ADX, the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies includes blind spot information (BSI), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)6, Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™)7, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow8, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System9, Traffic Jam Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor.

The ADX A-Spec with Advance Package also includes four sonar sensors on the front and rear fascias, enabling Low-Speed Braking Control. If an object is detected by the sonar sensors, Low Speed Braking Control can automatically apply the brakes (AEB), and reduce power if the driver mistakenly applies the throttle, lowering the likelihood of low-speed collisions. A surround-view camera is also standard on ADX A-Spec with Advance Package.

ADX is equipped with next-generation front driver and passenger airbags specifically designed to reduce head rotation in a collision, especially an oblique collision. Front occupant knee and rear-passenger side impact airbags are standard.

Every ADX includes a Driver Attention Monitor (DAM) that issues a warning on the dash if it senses the driver is becoming inattentive. A standard Rear Seat Reminder notifies drivers when exiting the car to check the rear seating area for children, pets or other precious cargo.

The new Acura ADX is targeting a Top Safety Pick+ IIHS rating and a 5-star rating from NHTSA.

More information about the Acura ADX is available here.

2025 ADX Key Specifications

ENGINEERING ADX ADX A-Spec ADX A-Spec with Advance Package Engine Type 1.5-liter turbocharged VTEC inline 4-cylinder Displacement 1,498 cc 4-Mode Drive System (Snow/Comfort/Normal/Sport) • • – 5-Mode Drive System (Snow/Comfort/Normal/Sport/

Individual) – – • Continuously Variable Transmission • • • Ratio Range 2.645-0.405 Final Drive 5.641 MacPherson Strut Front Suspension plus Multi-Link Rear Suspension • • • Wheels 18-in. Pewter Gray Metallic alloys with machined finish 19-in. Shark Gray Metallic alloys 19-in. Gloss Black alloys Tires (all-season) 225/55R18 235/45R19 EXTERIOR MEASUREMENTS Wheelbase 104.5-in Length 185.8-in. Height 63.8-in. Width 72.5-in. KEY FEATURES ADX ADX A-Spec ADX A-Spec with Advance Package AcuraWatch® • • • Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) Body Structure • • • 10 Airbags, Including Next-Generation Driver and Front Passenger Front Airbags • • • 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ Digital Instrument Display • • • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ Compatibility • • • 9-Inch HD Color Touchscreen with Volume Knob, Customizable Feature Settings • • • Wireless Charging • • • Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability • • • Google Built-in – – • Sliding Panoramic Moonroof – • • Ventilated Front Seats – • • Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 15-Speakers – – •

More information about Acura is available here: https://acuranews.com/en-US.