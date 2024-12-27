2024: The year of the new heroes, with Cupra’s biggest product offensive

As we approach the end of 2024, it’s that time of the year when we look back and reflect on our milestones to assess where we stand, before turning our attention to the upcoming goals for 2025

As we approach the end of 2024, it’s that time of the year when we look back and reflect on our milestones to assess where we stand, before turning our attention to the upcoming goals for 2025.

Overall, this has been a very significant year for Cupra, particularly marked by what has been our biggest product offensive to date. This has ensured we continue to stand out, disrupting the European automotive industry as one of the fastest-growing car brands, but with the determined ambition of becoming truly global as we inspire the world from Barcelona.

These are our highlights for 2024:

Our biggest product offensive

Our unstoppable impulse remains intact, in a year where we’ve unveiled a fully-fledged lineup of vehicles. At the forefront, the Cupra Terramar has made quite the impact since its World Premiere back in September. The sporty SUV’s blend of outstanding design and performance brings our unconventional challenger mindset to a broader audience. With its launch, it has joined another of our new heroes, the Cupra Tavascan, our first all-electric SUV coupe, which continues to redefine what an electric car can deliver in terms of emotion.

On top of that, the success story of our icon, the Cupra Formentor, keeps unfolding while embracing a new design language to stand out from the crowd. It was presented in the Design Obsession event, sharing centre stage with the Cupra Leon, which has been redesigned and enhanced to reflect its strong character, performance and dynamism.

The Cupra Born VZ wraps up our 2024 product offensive. Launched in February, this new and more powerful version of our first all-electric model has become the perfect match between performance and electrification.

All in all, a diverse range that continues breaking records for the brand, as we have registered the best first nine months in our history, with 179,100 cars delivered, increasing our figures by 5.3% compared to 2023.

Towards a truly global brand

During 2024, Cupra has also put a lot of focus on advancing in its path to become a global brand, and one of the biggest steps in this direction is our upcoming expansion into the United States. We plan to enter the market by the end of the decade, to connect with a new generation of American car lovers, which is why we’ve initiated preliminary talks with Penske Automotive Group to explore a potential partnership as part of this journey.

Our Cupra City Garages are also a way of extending our global footprint, taking Cupra to the heart of the world’s most dynamic cities, and connecting through art, music, gastronomy and sport.

Coinciding with our 6th anniversary, in February, we inaugurated our biggest CCG to date in Madrid, with over 1,300 m2. But that’s not the only one, because we didn’t want to bid farewell to the year without reaching another important milestone for our brand; the opening of the 10th Cupra City Garage, in the vibrant district of Galataport in Istanbul, Türkiye.

With a growing Tribe

The Cupra Tribe has grown alongside the brand throughout 2024, triggering new partnerships and strengthening other well-established ones.

We took our collaboration with Cupra Ambassador J.A. Bayona to a whole new level by creating ‘The Dream Makers’ contest, alongside ESCAC, to impulse the next generation of filmmakers, with the winners announced at the opening night of the 2024 Sitges Film Festival. Also, as part of our commitment to art, we’ve formed an alliance with the Fundació Joan Miró, as co-sponsor of the prestigious Joan Miró Prize that celebrates the talent and work of emerging contemporary artists.

We also signed as Global Partner of the 37th America’s Cup, one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious sporting events, which docked in Barcelona for the first time ever. And we’ve recently joined the Formula E 2024/25 season with Kiro Race Co, creating the new Cupra KIRO team.

All this, while renewing our global alliance with F.C. Barcelona until 2029, becoming their Official Automotive and Mobility Partner and Official Car, and extending the brand’s sponsorship to all the club’s professional sports, in the year of their 125th anniversary.

And let’s not forget about the music scene, which we’ve kept boosting together with Primavera Sound. Ultimately, we’ve managed to build organic connections within our Cupra Tribe and with our partners, like MAM, Marset or Vichy Catalan, driven by our common goal to be authentic, disruptive and emotional.

People make the brand

We’ve highlighted a lot of the great things that 2024 has brought, but now let’s focus on the “who” – the people behind this success.

Despite the many setbacks we’ve had to overcome to accomplish our ambitions and the challenges we’re facing in the transition to electric mobility, including industry uncertainty and the tariffs imposed by the European Union on electric vehicles such as the Cupra Tavascan, we’ve made it.

And we wouldn’t have come this far without our customers, employees, the media, content creators, the Cupra Tribe, and everyone who believe in our obsession. Together, through our ongoing determination to pursue a sustainable and profitable future, we are overcoming all these challenges. So, you are the true highlight of the year – you are one of us, and we are Cupra.

This is what our CEO, Wayne Griffiths, has to say about it: “A decisive year for Cupra is coming to an end, full of challenges in a market in the midst of disruption. When the brand was born, it brought with it a new energy that transformed our mindset: we went from protecting and defending to going out to win. And without this winning attitude among the people who make the brand, nothing would have been possible.”

Now, as we look into 2025, what better way to wrap up the year than by paying attention to some learnings we’ve drawn, and which will be of great use for what’s to come:

The future is electric, the future is Cupra, the future is NOW.

Think global.

Be unconventional in everything you do by challenging the status quo.

Emphasise building an emotional connection with your Tribe.

People are the key for success.

It’s time to enjoy a well-deserved break during the festive holidays and recharge your batteries before the arrival of the new year, full of new projects.

To kick off 2025 with a bang, we’ll host the first DJ set of the year by Cora Novoa in an exclusive celebration that will remix the spirit of the iconic New Year’s Concert for a social media campaign on our official channels. The music producer and DJ will infuse classical melodies with her fearless, avant-garde approach to electronic music, pushing the boundaries in a way only Cupra can.

Buckle up and get ready for an electrifying 2025 because #changeneedsdrivers!

SOURCE: Seat