2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron mid-model refresh arrives with more power and range, improved charging and chassis dynamics

New suspension and steering tuning with Audi DNA for improved driving dynamics and ride comfort

At a time when others are entering the segment, Audi is systematically continuing its course for growth of its fully electric vehicles, introducing comprehensive updates to its premium e-tron entry models. Mid-way through the 2024 model year, the Q4 50 e-tron becomes the Q4 55 e-tron and has been further infused with dynamic Audi DNA – offering a newly revised suspension and steering tune, increased range, and a sharper look with an available 21” wheel. Optimized chassis performance and higher-power charging capabilities designed to support the seamless transition toward electrification make it an even more engaging choice for buyers looking for a competent daily driver.

Battery performance updates

All 2024 Q4 55 e-tron models feature an 82 kWh (gross) battery that provides 77 kWh of net energy. Audi engineers have optimized cell chemistry to increase the DC fast-charging capabilities so that they replenish from 10 to 80 percent in about 28 minutes under normal conditions. The Q4 55 e-tron quattro now achieves a maximum DC charging power of 175 kW, up from 150 kW for the Q4 50 e-tron.

The e-tron’s route planner also prioritizes public DC fast-charging facilities and will thermally precondition the battery to ensure it charges as quickly as possible once connected at the station. For the first time, the Audi Q4 55 e-tron also features post-conditioning where the vehicle’s thermal management system cools the battery if it exceeds a defined temperature threshold after driving or charging.

Higher efficiency, more power and increased range

Audi has injected real performance into the updated Q4 55 e-tron, which not only benefits from superior power delivery and improved ride comfort, but also an increased driving range. The 2024 Q4 55 e-tron achieves an EPA estimated range of 258 miles – an additional 22 miles over the 2024 Q4 50 e-tron SUV. The 2024 Audi Q4 e-tron 55 also features an updated permanently excited synchronous (PSM) electric motor on the rear axle for higher efficiency and greater power.

The 2024 Audi Q4 55 e-tron and Q4 Sportback 55 e-tron now produce a maximum of 335 horsepower from their ASM/PSM (F/R) motors, an increase of 40 horsepower when compared to the 2024 Q4 50 e-tron and 2024 Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron. Channeled through its standard quattro® all-wheel-drive system, the additional power nets a nearly one-second drop (5.0 vs 5.8) in its 0-60 mph sprint.

The new rear electric motor also uses optimized thermal management for greater efficiency. Due to the geometry and arrangement of the gear wheels in the transmission, as well as specially shaped components for transporting and distributing the oil, temperatures in the powertrain remain stable. The cooling circuit, in turn, ensures the oil is temperature controlled. Contributing to the improved thermal management capabilities, is the inclusion of a water-cooling jacket on the outside of the stator.

Steering response improved along with ride comfort

In keeping with the Audi brand’s DNA, the new tuning for the suspension improves the balance for even greater comfort, dynamic driving, and stability. The steering characteristics and suspension tuning have been specially adapted for the occasion – the result is harmonious damping, improved steering response, and tighter load control.

The new suspension and steering tuning provide a more balanced, direct driving experience for which Audi is known. The Audi Q4 55 e-tron responds more immediately to steering changes for greater sportiness and agility. Additionally, it now offers a new 21” wheel package wrapped in 235/45 R21 front and 255/40 R21 rear all-season tires for an even sportier appearance.

SOURCE: Audi