2023 the Peugeot electric year

Peugeot will have the widest electric offer in Europe available in 2023

2023 will be a year of strong acceleration in the electrification of the Peugeot range: from the first half of 2023, all Peugeot models will be available with one or more electrified powertrains.

This will give Peugeot the widest “e-choice” in Europe, with many new models and technologies. From electric bicycles to vans, e-scooters and passenger cars, Peugeot will meet all electric mobility needs, and will be taking a further step towards its goal of making 0 emission, 100% electric sales in Europe by 2030.

The introduction of new hybrid powertrains from the beginning of 2023, initially on the Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008, will broaden the technological offer, adding to new 100% battery electric solutions on the E-208 and E-308, hydrogen fuel cell and two and four-wheel drive plug-in hybrids.

New hybrid technology for the Peugeot 3008 and 5008

2023 will be an “electric year” for Peugeot, with the brand introducing new models and technologies to its range.

Peugeot will be the first Stellantis brand to launch the group’s new generation of hybrid powertrains, once again emphasising its desire to give as many people as possible access to electrified mobility.

First offered on the Peugeot 3008 and Peugeot 5008 SUVs before being extended to other models in the range, this new generation hybrid technology combines efficiency and ease of use.

It consists of a new-generation 136hp PureTech petrol engine, coupled with a new electrified dual-clutch gearbox. Thanks to a 48V battery that is recharged while driving, this technology offers extra torque at low revs and a 15% reduction in fuel consumption. It also enables zero-emission driving for up to 1 km at low speeds and for short distances in the city.

A further expansion of the 100% electric range: launch of the E-308 and E-308 SW

The Peugeot range of 100% electric models will be expanded in 2023 with the arrival of the new E-308 and E-308 SW. Peugeot will be one of the first European manufacturers to offer a 100% electric estate car. With its saloon and station wagon, the Lion Brand will be able to meet all the needs of C-segment customers who wish to make the transition to zero-emission mobility.

Dynamism and driving pleasure, essential elements of Peugeot’s DNA, were at the heart of the development of these new models, which inherit a new and particularly powerful electric motor developing 115 kW (156 bhp).

The new E-308 and E-308 SW also set a new benchmark in terms of electric efficiency, only 12.7 kWh/100 km (useful energy / WLTP range), a benchmark among C-segment electric vehicles, while offering a range of over 400 km (subject to the WLTP mixed cycle). This performance has been made possible thanks to all the advances made in terms of motor and battery, as well as aerodynamics, weight optimisation with the new EMP2 platform, and the reduction of frictional losses.

Also in the C-segment, Peugeot has confirmed the future launch of a Peugeot E-408 alongside the plug-in hybrid versions of its dynamic and innovative fastback.

The Peugeot E-408 will round out a 100% electric Peugeot range that meets all needs, from the Peugeot E-208 to the Peugeot e-TRAVELLER combispace, including the Peugeot e-2008, E-308, E-308 SW and e-RIFTER.

Another Peugeot E-208: more performance and more efficiency

The E-208 is the trailblazer in Peugeot’s 100% electric range and will undergo some major developments in 2023, namely with the new motor introduced on the E-308. The E-208’s maximum power output will increase by 15%, from 100 kW/136 bhp to 115 kW/156 bhp.

Efficiency has also been optimised, to be kept to just 12 kWh/100 km, providing the E-208 with a 10.5% increase in range, or an extra 38 km to a total of 400 km in the WLTP combined cycle (under approval).

With a torque of 260 Nm available from 0 km/h, the Peugeot E-208 is silent and vibration-free and is as easy to handle and generous in terms of sensations. This further strengthens the dynamic qualities that have made it such a success. However, it is also attentive to serene daily use. For example, the Peugeot E-208 will get a rapid charge from a 100 kW terminal, going from 20% to 80% of charge in less than 25 minutes, like it currently does.

All of these qualities should complement the success of the Peugeot E-208, which has been the top-selling electric B-segment car in Europe since the beginning of 2022, and top of electric car sales in France. The Peugeot E-208 has already sold almost 110,000 units since its launch in 2019.

The plug-in hybrid at the heart of the Peugeot electric range

With the aim of offering an electric mobility solution that meets the needs of all uses, Peugeot has developed a particularly comprehensive plug-in hybrid range. Sedans, SW estate cars or SUVs, these models combine the allure, emotion and excellence that have made Peugeot successful with remarkable efficiency.

The Peugeot 308 and 308 SW plug-in hybrids are available in two power levels, 180 or 225 bhp, and offer up to 60 km of range in 100% electric mode. These engines have also been adopted by the all-new Peugeot 408, which will make its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show from 17 to 23 October 2022.

For its part, the Peugeot 3008 offers 225 bhp rechargeable hybrid engines, or 300 bhp with all-wheel drive, enabling it to travel up to 59 km without using the combustion engine. Finally, the Peugeot 508 is available as a saloon and SW, with a 225 bhp plug-in hybrid engine or a 360 bhp sports engine and 4-wheel drive for the Peugeot SPORT ENGINEERED versions.

Peugeot’s plug-in hybrid technology is also being put to the test on the track by the Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar, which has been racing in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) since July 2022.

New Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen with fuel cell: zero emission mobility for professionals

Equipped with hydrogen fuel cell technology, the new Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen is Peugeot’s offering to professionals and local authorities looking for the most innovative zero-emission mobility solutions. The major advantage of the fully electric Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen lies in the reduced recharging time of its hydrogen tank, only 3 minutes.

With a range of 400 km, 100 kW of power and 260 Nm of torque, the Peugeot e-EXPERT Hydrogen can carry up to 1,000 kg of payload in a 6.1 m3 load volume.

Peugeot is also making its two-wheelers electric!

Peugeot will be adding to its range of electric mobility solutions, even for two-wheelers and will be revealing a new 100% electric scooter, the Peugeot e-Streetzone, at the Paris Motor Show. It will offer up to 112 km of autonomy in 2-battery version and ECO mode.

Equipped with one or two removable batteries, the Peugeot e-Streetzone can be quickly and easily recharged at any domestic socket. Thanks to its tried and tested chassis and handling, the Peugeot MOTOCYCLES e-Streetzone is the ideal bike for daily commuting in urban centres.

Its new technological LCD panel also makes it practical, since, in its 1-battery version, it has a slot under the seat to accommodate a jet helmet.

Finally, Peugeot Cycles also offers a complete range of six electric bicycles adapted to all uses, from daily city traffic to road riding, including off-roading.

e-Solutions, a range of services makes customers’ daily lives easie r

Peugeot makes e-customers lives easier with an array of smart services:

The MyPeugeot smartphone application allows customers to communicate with their vehicle and schedule a remote charge or launch a thermal pre-conditioning remotely.

The Free2Move eSolutions smartphone application allows users to plan their journey, in particular by anticipating when to charge since the charging stations along the journey are listed. Allowing access to a network of more than 260,000 charging points in Europe.

SOURCE: Peugeot