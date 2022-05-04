2022 Volkswagen Arteon named a TOP SAFETY PICK by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Arteon earns IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award for the third year in a row

Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced today that the 2022 Arteon was named a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when equipped with LED headlights and the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) w/ dynamic cornering lights.

“TOP SAFETY PICK” is based on “good” ratings in six crashworthiness tests plus no less than an “acceptable” rating for available headlights, and no less than an “advanced” rating for both front crash prevention tests. The 2022 Arteon earns good ratings in the six crashworthiness evaluations. The Front Assist system—standard on all Arteon models—receives a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and an advanced rating for vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention.

Volkswagen’s Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist) is intended to warn drivers of potential frontal collisions (Forward Collision Warning) with vehicles and pedestrians, and in some cases provide automatic braking assistance (Autonomous Emergency Braking). Within physical system limits, Forward Collision Warning warns the driver of potential critical front-end collision situations, both acoustically and visually by a warning symbol in the instrument cluster if the car is traveling above 18 mph. Furthermore, an automatic jolt of the brakes can warn the driver of the danger. If the driver fails to brake, Autonomous Emergency Braking is activated to help slow the vehicle. If the car is traveling below 18 mph and the system detects a potential front-end collision, Autonomous Emergency Braking activates without a prior acoustic and visual warning. If the brake pedal is applied but the driver brakes too lightly, the brake pressure is increased by the system (Braking Support).

In addition to Front Assist, other standard driver assistance features offered on the 2022 Arteon include Side Assist (Blind Spot Monitor) and Rear Traffic Alert. Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE technology is standard on SEL and SEL Premium trims, and enables Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Go, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System), and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency). In addition to IQ.DRIVE, the Arteon has available Park Distance Control, Park Assist (Parking Steering Assistant), Dynamic Road Sign Display, Light Assist (High Beam Control for headlights) and Area View (Overhead View Camera).

For the 2022 model year, the Arteon is available in three trims—SE R-Line, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line—with R-Line content now standard inside and out. The Arteon also features a new 2.0-liter TSI engine that produces 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, up from 268 hp and 258 lb-ft in previous models. A seven-speed DSG® transmission with Tiptronic® replaces the eight-speed automatic.

The SE R-Line features a new 18-inch wheel design, adds front and rear Park Distance Control, and includes wireless charging. For the SEL R-Line, 4Motion all-wheel drive is now standard, and 20-inch dark graphite wheels are available. The SEL Premium R-Line retains the same level of premium content as carryover from the 2021 model year.

Volkswagen Digital Cockpit is standard for all models, as is the MIB3 infotainment system with navigation and wireless App-Connect and wireless charging for compatible devices.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America