2021 Toyota GR Supra hits the streets with more power, A91 Edition and first-ever four-cylinder turbo model

One year after its debut, Toyota is raising the bar for the 2021 GR Supra with six-cylinder models that leap ahead with a power boost and retuned chassis, while the first ever four-cylinder turbo model joins the line.

The first 1,500 Mk. V Supras were Launch Editions, and for 2021 Toyota is offering 1,000 new A91 Editions. This special edition Supra will have the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine and will be available in a choice of two colors, Nocturnal or Refraction, the latter exclusive to the A91 Edition and an all-new color for Supra. Accenting the Supra’s concept car-inspired body are a rear black carbon fiber lip spoiler, matte black wheels, C-pillar graphics and carbon fiber mirror caps. The black Alcantara® leather-trimmed interior with blue contrast is likewise exclusive to this limited-availability model, and each A91 Edition will come with two exclusive key gloves and trunk mat.

On the 2021 Supra 3.0 Premium and A91 Edition, the front Brembo® brake calipers are painted red and feature the “TOYOTA Supra” logo. All Supra models for 2021 will feature the 8.8-inch audio touch screen that is standard on the 2020 3.0 Premium model; the base model’s 6.5-inch screen has been discontinued.

The 2021 GR Supra models are anticipated to start arriving at Toyota dealers this summer. Here’s what to brace for:

More Power. Because, Why Not?

The 2020 Toyota GR Supra brought the revered model back in a blaze of speed, with acceleration and handling performance that outshone even its illustrious A80 predecessor. For 2021, Toyota is keeping the pedal down, boosting output of the Supra’s turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from 335 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm to 382 hp at 5,800-6,500 rpm, a 14-percent increase. Torque rises from 365 lb.-ft. at 1,600-4,500 rpm to 368 lb.-ft. at 1,800-5,000 rpm.

The increased output results from a slew of upgrades throughout the engine. The new dual-branch exhaust manifold, with six ports instead of two, improves airflow and heat management. A new piston design reduces the engine’s compression ratio from 11:1 to 10.2:1 in order to prevent abnormal combustion due to high boost.

The greatly revised engine produces higher torque at higher rpm and retains the eagerness to rev with turbine-like smoothness. Toyota projects that the new engine will reduce the Supra 3.0 model’s 0-60 acceleration time to 3.9 seconds, down from 4.1. The 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters carries over for 2021. Even with the power boost, GR Supra 3.0 grades will achieve an estimated 25 mpg combined (22 city/30 highway/25 combined).

Retuned Chassis for Supra 3.0

The 2020 GR Supra won praise for its ride/handling balance, but even the exceptional can be improved. Seeking increased roll resistance and enhanced cornering stability, Toyota retuned the Supra 3.0 chassis, adding lightweight aluminum braces that tie the strut towers to the radiator support to increase lateral rigidity, along with front and rear bump stops and new damper tuning. Revised programming for the electric power steering (EPS), Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS), Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Active Differential works in concert with the hardware changes to make the 2021 Supra more stable through quick transitions, such as compound turns.

The First Four-Cylinder Supra Is Quick and Light

The 2020 GR Supra broke from the model’s traditions in several areas, and the 2021 version seems to do it again with the first-ever four-cylinder turbo model. Or does it? The new Supra 2.0 becomes the entry model, returning a two-tier performance lineup that parallels the A70 and A80 Supra models.

The 2021 Supra 2.0 offers an intermediate model between the Toyota 86 and the Supra 3.0, giving the customer three distinct Toyota sports car choices.

The 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine shares much of its technology with the 3.0-liter inline-six, including a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuously variable timing on both the intake and exhaust camshafts. The variable intake valve lift system adjusts intake valve timing and duration. The bottom line is 255 hp at 5,000-6,500 rpm and a stout 295 lb.-ft. peak torque at 1,550 to 4,400 rpm.

The Supra 2.0 uses the same 8-speed automatic transmission as the 3.0, and Toyota projects 0-60 mph in 5.0 seconds, which will make it Toyota’s second quickest vehicle in the lineup. The Supra 2.0 has the same electronically limited 155-mph top track speed as the 3.0, and its fuel consumption will be lower.

The Supra Lightweight

The 2021 Supra 2.0 offers much more than a lower price point. At 3,181 pounds, it is more than 200 pounds lighter than the Supra 3.0 while maintaining that model’s exemplary near perfect weight distribution. That’s because the weight reduction is spread throughout the car:

The Supra 2.0 uses smaller front brake rotors than the Supra 3.0 (330mm x 24mm vs. 348mm x 36mm), and with single-piston calipers vs. four-piston.

The Supra 2.0 does not have the Active Differential and Adaptive Suspension used on the 3.0 model.

A four-speaker audio system is standard, vs. the Supra 3.0’s 10-speaker system.

Supra 2.0 seats are manually adjustable, vs. 14-way power-adjustable in the 3.0.

SOURCE: Toyota