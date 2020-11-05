2021 Ram 1500 lassos top honor as ’Truck of Texas’ for third consecutive year and 2021 Dodge Durango crowned ‘SUV of Texas’ by the Texas Auto Writers Association

The 2021 Ram 1500 earned top honors for the third consecutive year as the Truck of Texas at the annual Texas Truck Rodeo, hosted by the Texas Automotive Writers Association (TAWA). The Ram 1500 also won Full-size Pickup Truck, Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas and Off-road Pickup Truck. The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat won the top SUV award, crowned the SUV of Texas, as well as Full-size SUV of Texas – this is the sixth time the Durango has won the Full-size SUV category in the past eight years. For the 11th consecutive year, Jeep® Wrangler won Off-Road SUV of Texas, and Jeep Gladiator won Mid-size Pickup Truck of Texas for a second consecutive year. Collectively, FCA brands secured the most awards of any manufacturer at the event.

“The Ram, Dodge and Jeep brands from FCA impressed our TAWA members with an exceptional product lineup at the Texas Truck Rodeo,” said Kristin Shaw, TAWA president. “The 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX thrilled our members with incredible performance both off-road and on-road at the event; it crawled over the articulation obstacles with ease. And what’s not to love about the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat? With 710 horsepower, AWD, quicker 0-60 times than most sport cars, and 8,700 pounds of towing capability, the three-row Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat delivers unmatched performance that allows you to bring your entire family along for a roaring-fun ride.”

This year’s Rodeo had extensive COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including limited number of media, mask-wearing requirements, social distancing, outdoor meetings and meals, and vehicles disinfected between test drives. TAWA also invested significant time and effort in a new off-road course where the lineup of FCA vehicles particularly excelled.

Twenty-seven Texas auto writers attended the event. Members cast their votes after conducting both on- and off-road vehicle evaluations. Consideration is given to everything from exterior/interior styling and off-road capability to the entrant’s overall utility, value and performance.

Ram, Dodge and Jeep vehicles with top honors include:

Ram Brand

Truck of Texas: 2021 Ram 1500

Full-size Pickup Truck of Texas: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Heavy Duty Pickup Truck of Texas: 2020 Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition

Luxury Pickup Truck of Texas: 2021 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition

Off-Road Pickup Truck of Texas: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Best Powertrain: supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8

Best Towing Technology: Ram Heavy Duty 360-degree Surround View Camera

Best Infotainment: Uconnect

Dodge Brand

SUV of Texas: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Full-Size SUV of Texas: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Best Powertrain: supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8

Best Infotainment: Uconnect

Jeep Brand

Off-Road SUV of Texas: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Mid-size Pickup Truck of Texas: 2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

SOURCE: FCA