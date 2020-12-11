2021 Audi Q5 named a Kelley Blue Book 2021 Best Buy Award winner

The 2021 Audi Q5 has been named a 2021 KBB.com Best Buy Award recipient in the Compact Luxury SUV category. The annual awards recognize the top vehicles in their respective classes as ranked by the editors of Kelley Blue Book, a leading provider of new and used vehicle information.

The awards identify the best-value choices in 16 vehicle categories in the U.S. Editors at Kelley Blue Book praised the 2021 Audi Q5 for its “innovative technology, great safety systems, or all-around practicality.”

“The 2021 Audi Q5 simply does everything right and has the goods to satisfy a wide variety of buyers,” said KBB editor Matt Degen.

The best-selling Audi model in the U.S., the Audi Q5 offers the sporty performance of a sedan and versatility of an SUV. With a redesigned exterior for the 2021 model year, its elevated design expresses a duality of power and elegance. With added power for 2021, the Q5 is equipped with a 2.0-liter TFSI® four-cylinder engine. It routes its 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque to the ground with quattro® all-wheel drive with ultra technology via a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch automatic transmission. The more powerful, performance-oriented Audi SQ5 and Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid models are also available.

Inside, the 2021 Audi Q5 offers a standard MMI® touch display with a 10.1” center screen and an available 12.3” virtual cockpit with configurable digital displays that can show navigation directions with a full satellite map. Other technologies include Audi-exclusive features like Integrated Toll Module that replaces windshield-mounted transponders and available Traffic Light Information that can tell the driver how long they have to wait until a signal turns green or the optimized speed needed to carry a “green wave” of lights.

This is the fourth year in a row that the Audi Q5 has earned the Best Buy Award from Kelley Blue Book in the Compact Luxury SUV category in the seven years of the awards.

Kelley Blue Book has a dedicated editorial staff who collectively drive and review nearly every new vehicle on the road each year. The awards are the curriculum of a year-long regimen of expert vehicle evaluation and testing of nearly every new vehicle available in America, along with an analysis of a broad swath of vehicle-related data.

SOURCE: Audi