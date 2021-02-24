2021 Acura RDX and TLX earn highest possible safety award from IIHS

The 2021 Acura RDX and TLX have earned the highest possible safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Both Acura models qualified for TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) by earning a top rating of “GOOD” in all crashworthiness tests, a “SUPERIOR” rating for the Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), part of the standard AcuraWatch™ safety and driver-assistive technology and standard “GOOD” rated headlights. Not yet tested by the Institute, the all-new 2022 Acura MDX, the brand’s flagship model, is similarly expected to achieve a 2021 TSP+ rating when it is evaluated later this year.

All Acura sedans and SUVs feature the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Road Departure Mitigation. The 2021 Acura RDX and TLX feature Acura’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to enhance occupant protection and crash compatibility in frontal collisions with a network of connected structural elements to distribute crash energy more evenly throughout the front of the vehicle and reducing the forces transferred to the passenger compartment. Acura JewelEye™ LED headlights help both models achieve its best-in-class ratings.

To earn the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including the challenging passenger-side small overlap test. It also needs available front crash prevention (standard on RDX and TLX) that earns an advanced or superior rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing and standard good- or acceptable- rated headlights.

SOURCE: Acura