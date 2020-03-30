2020 Red Dot ‘Product Design’ award for Kia XCeed

The Kia XCeed urban crossover has been recognized with a 2020 Red Dot design award. The ‘Product Design’ prize makes the XCeed the fourth member of the Ceed model family to receive a Red Dot prize.

The XCeed’s accolade brings Kia’s total number of Red Dot awards to 25, since the brand won its first in 2009. Most recently in 2019, the XCeed’s stablemates – the Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon and ProCeed – were each individually recognized for their design strengths by the prestigious awards programme.

Karim Habib, Head of Kia Design Center, said “Kia has strived for continuous quality improvements and more fascinating and interesting customer experiences. Kia’s crossover XCeed represents this new vision. I am extremely proud that our team’s efforts are appreciated by customers all over the world.”

This is the second major design prize for the XCeed and the full Ceed model family, following an iF Award for the new model at the beginning of 2020. The XCeed also received the prestigious ‘Golden Steering Wheel’ (Das Goldene Lenkrad) in Germany in 2019, and won the Urban Car Award in last year’s Women’s World Car of the Year contest.

SOURCE: Kia