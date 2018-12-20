2019 Subaru Ascent, Outback, Legacy, Crosstrek, Impreza (sedan and 5-door), and WRX with EyeSight and specific headlights awarded IIHS’ Standard of Safety “2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+)”

Subaru Corporation today announced that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS; a nonprofit organization supported by auto insurers in the US) has awarded the 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+), along with the highest possible rating of “Good” for six crashworthiness tests, “Superior” for front crash prevention as well as “Good” for headlight rating to the 2019 Subaru Ascent, Outback, Legacy, Crosstrek*1, Impreza (sedan and 5-door) and WRX currently sold in the U.S. market (when equipped with EyeSight and specific headlights). The all-new 2019 Forester has been awarded as 2019 Top Safety Pick (TSP) with the highest possible rating of “Good” for six crashworthiness tests and “Superior” for front crash prevention.

To earn the highest rating, TSP+, a vehicle must have good ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests – small overlap front (driver-side and passenger-side), moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints – an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

*1Called “Subaru XV” in markets outside North America.

Source: Subaru