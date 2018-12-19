2019 Chrysler Pacifica named “Top Safety Pick”

2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivan named “Top Safety Pick” by Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS)

Current Pacifica design extends elite IIHS rating streak to three years; every year since its launch as 2017 model, the minivan has earned Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick designation

Crashworthiness aided by body structure’s high-strength steel content – 72 percent, highest in minivan segment

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) technology graded “superior;” one of more than 100 safety and security features available on the Chrysler Pacifica

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica minivan has earned a Top Safety Pick rating from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS).

The Chrysler Pacifica launched with an all-new design in model-year 2017. Each year since then, the vehicle has earned Top Safety Pick+ or Top Safety Pick honors – a significant achievement in the wake of IIHS testing that has upgraded its criteria six times since model-year 2013.

“From an engineering perspective, the Chrysler Pacifica minivan is a technological milestone,” said Phil Jansen, Head of Product Development, FCA North America.” It offers exceptional crashworthiness, without compromising attributes such as interior space or fuel efficiency.”

High-strength steel accounts for 72 percent of its body structure – the most such content in the North American minivan segment. Yet, the Chrysler Pacifica is 250 lbs. lighter than the vehicle it replaced, which benefits fuel economy.

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica’s combined city/highway fuel-economy rating of 22 miles per gallon is surpassed only by its electrified platform-mate, the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

The 2019 Pacifica minivan boasts more than 100 available safety and security features, one of which is Forward Collision Warning-Plus, which earned the highest-possible IIHS rating of “superior.” The feature benefits from sensor-fusion technology, which blends the attributes of camera and radar sensors for greater precision.

For 2019, the Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus model offers the Advanced SafetyTec Group as standard equipment. The package comprises more than 10 safety and security features, including Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Lane Departure Warning-Plus and ParkSense front/rear park assist with stop.

Lane Departure Warning-Plus alerts and assist the driver by leveraging the Pacifica’s Electric Power Steering (EPS) to deliver subtle steering-wheel inputs if the system detects a need for course correction.

ParkSense front/rear park assist with stop uses ultrasonic sensors to detect stationary objects and alerts the driver accordingly. If a collision appears imminent in reverse gear, the system will provide a momentary, autonomous brake pulse. Below 4.4 mph, if the driver has not already intervened, the system will bring the vehicle to a stop.

As the original creator of the minivan more than 30 years ago, FCA US LLC has transformed the segment with firsts – notching 78 innovations through the first five minivan generations. With the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, FCA US adds 37 minivan firsts to its portfolio for an unprecedented total of 115 innovations in the segment, including the industry’s first minivan available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wi-Fi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid are no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today’s families and have earned their spots as the most awarded minivans of the past three years.

