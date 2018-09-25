2019 Chevrolet Blazer: It’s all about personality

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer will shake up the two-row midsize SUV segment by offering a diverse set of personalities for customers who place a premium on compelling design.

Offered in L, Blazer, RS and Premier trims, with L starting MSRP of $29,99511, each trim has a unique look, with specific cues designed to suit different tastes. The Blazer joins the industry’s broadest, freshest crossover and SUV lineup since 2015 and will go on sale in early January.

“The Blazer’s design offers customers a crossover that can exceed their needs, matching their unique personality,” said Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director for Cars and Crossovers. “Blazer sets a new design language for Chevy’s crossover family and extends our momentum into one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments.”

The new Blazer is the boldest, most progressive expression of Chevrolet design. A wide stance, tight proportions and dramatic sculpting define the model, with the diverse trim range complementing the Blazer’s versatility with choices for varied lifestyles and personal preferences.

The RS model’s blacked-out features, for example, deliver a sporty, street-inspired look, while the additional chrome on the Premier delivers a more upscale appearance. These unique design cues (outlined below) are supported with content, interior finishes and additional available features to distinguish each of the Blazer’s identities.

Blazer RS Premier HID headlamps Std. Std. Std. LED DRL signature lighting Std. Std. Std. LED taillamps Std. Std. Std. Grille Black Hexagon-shape black mesh with RS badge Black with chrome accents Bowtie emblem color Gold Black Gold Exhaust outlets Dual exhaust with round, bright tips Dual exhaust with rectangular, bright tips Dual exhaust with through-fascia exit and bright tips Wheels 18-in. (std.)

or 20-in. (avail.) 20-in. dark machine-face (std.); or 21-in. gloss black (avail.) 20-in. machine-face (std.); or 21-in. pearl nickel (avail.)

All of the trim levels are well-contented, with a strong roster of standard features. Amenities include:

Chevrolet infotainment system with 8-inch diagonal color touchscreen.

4G LTE with available Wi-Fi® Hotspot 2 (includes 3GB/one-month data trial).

(includes 3GB/one-month data trial). Apple CarPlay 3 and Android Auto 4 compatibility.

and Android Auto compatibility. Electronic locking glove box.

Keyless Open and Start.

Teen Driver.

Rear Seat Reminder 5 .

. HD Rear Vision Camera 6 .

. Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents.

Heated, power-adjustable outside mirrors.

Traction Mode Select.

Adjustable rear sliding seat.

Six-way manual driver seat.

Five-passenger seating with 60/40-split second row.

18-inch wheels and tires.

Up to 64.2 cubic feet (1,818 L) of max cargo space with the second row folded flat.

Propulsion comes from a standard 2.5L I-4 engine (193 hp) featuring intelligent Stop/Start and backed by a nine-speed automatic transmission. A 3.6L V-6/nine-speed combination with 305 horsepower and Stop/Start is also offered on Blazer and comes standard on the RS and Premier models.

Additional available features include:

Panoramic dual-pane power sunroof.

Advanced twin-clutch AWD system.

Hitch View for trailering that helps the driver align the hitch with the trailer 6 .

. Automatic heated steering wheel.

Automatic heated/ventilated front seats.

Heated outboard rear seats.

Rear Camera Mirror 6 .

. Adaptive Cruise Control-Advanced 6 .

. Suite of active safety features.

Wireless charging.

Up to six USB ports.

Hands-free power liftgate with Chevrolet bowtie logo.

Chevy-first cargo management system.

1MSRP with destination charge. Tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment extra.

2Service varies with conditions and location. Requires active services and paid data plan offered by AT&T. Visit onstar.com for details and limitations.

3Apple CarPlay is provided by Apple and is subject to Apple’s terms and privacy policy. For Apple CarPlay support see https://www.apple.com/legal/sla/ for more information. Apple may change or suspend availability at any time. Apple CarPlay™ is a trademark of Apple Inc.

4Android Auto is provided by Google and is subject to Google’s terms and privacy policy. For Android Auto Support see https://support.google.com/androidauto/ for more information. Google may change or suspend availability at any time. Android Auto™ is a trademark of Google Inc.

5Does not detect people or items. Always check rear seat before exiting.

ABOUT CHEVROLET

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.