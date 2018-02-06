2018 Acura MDX And RDX SUVs named two Of U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Cars For The Money

Both the Acura MDX and Acura RDX were honored as U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 Best Cars for the Money in the luxury three-row and luxury compact SUV categories respectively. The award is based on a composite score of quality, safety and value, including the vehicle’s five-year total cost of ownership as well as the average price of the vehicle.

The MDX has been a customer favorite since launching nearly 20 years ago; in fact, Acura customers have made the MDX the best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time1. Also an established, perennial top-seller, the RDX has topped 50,000 sales in each year since 2015, a record only the RDX can claim in its segment2.

The refreshed 2018 Acura MDX continues to offer comfort, advanced technology, sophistication and style. An all-new 2019 Acura RDX will launch in mid-2018. For more details about Acura’s win, visit www.usnews.com/cars-money.

For More Information

Additional media information including pricing, features and high-resolution photography is available at AcuraNews.com. Consumer information is available at Acura.com. Follow Acura on social media at Acura.us/SocialChannels.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium, luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.