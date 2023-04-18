14 fully electric DAFs for garbage collection

Cure Waste Management takes delivery of first 7 vehicles

Cure Waste Management has taken delivery of 7 fully electric DAF CF Electric garbage collection trucks. The quiet and zero-emission 6×2 vehicles, equipped with fully electric VDL side loaders, will be used for the collection of household garbage in the Dutch Eindhoven, Valkenswaard and Geldrop-Mierlo areas.

Cure Waste Management is a joint venture involving the local authorities in Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo and Valkenswaard. The company collects the garbage from almost 150,000 households, including general waste, paper, plastic, glass and organic waste. Cure Waste Management also operates four recycling centres in the Eindhoven region.

An additional 7 electric DAFs on their way

The recently delivered vehicles are equipped with an electric VDL side loader, which allows waste containers to be emptied quietly and fully automatically into the body of the CF Electric. Cure Waste Management will soon be taking delivery of another 7 DAF CF Electric trucks, six of which will be equipped with a fully electric rear loader. The seventh truck will be fitted with a cleaning system for cleaning both surface and underground waste containers.

Sustainability as an ambition

“We try to work in as sustainable a manner as possible and this series of fully electric CF Electric trucks matches perfectly with that ambition,” says Frans van Strijp, managing director of Cure Waste Management. “The trucks ensure quiet and zero-emission collection of garbage, which is great news for the residents of Eindhoven, Valkenswaard and Geldrop-Mierlo. And our brand new charging station allows us to rapidly charge multiple vehicles at the same time.”

SOURCE: DAF