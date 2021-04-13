100 years on – why Mercedes-Maybach is the pinnacle of luxury and creative empowerment

“To present the best of the best”: that was the ambition voiced by Karl Maybach and his father Wilhelm when they debuted the Maybach 22/70 HP W 3 a century ago – planting the seed for Mercedes-Maybach to become one of the most unique and exclusive automotive brands today.

The philosophy expressed at Berlin’s motor exhibition that day has remained at the core of the brand ever since. Over the decades, as royalty, world leaders, movie stars and sports champions have travelled in Mercedes-Maybach vehicles, the double M emblem has come to signify the pinnacle of technical innovation and sophisticated luxury. It is a seal of passion and creative empowerment. Maybach’s words today represent not just the “best” products but the “best” in society.

Click here to see the 100 Years of Maybach video.

From the moment the W 3 – Maybach Motorenbau GmbH’s first serial production model – was unveiled in September 1921, a legend had been born. From the four-wheel brakes (the first German car to have such a function) and planetary gearbox complete with six-cylinder engine (enabling all speeds to be managed with a single gear) to the sumptuous wood and leather interiors, the design was boundary breaking. The car – resembling a work of art on wheels – delighted the public. However, steadfast longevity requires constant evolution.

Daimler acquired Maybach Motorenbau GmbH in 1961 and, in 2002, ushered in a new era with the Maybach 62. Coinciding with its centenary, Mercedes-Maybach has unveiled two new models: the S-Class, which represents automotive luxury now more than ever thanks to numerous digital innovations and technical finesse, and the GLS SUV – setting the highest standards of modernisation in the SUV division. Nothing is left unconsidered in the design of each vehicle, and Mercedes-Maybach is deep in the process of cultivating their next remarkable and unique experience with its first fully electric vehicle – details of which will be revealed in the coming months.

“Mercedes-Maybach is the pinnacle of automotive excellence at Mercedes-Benz” says Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes Benz AG responsible for Marketing and Sales. “As we celebrate 100 years of Maybach’s unique heritage at the forefront of luxury experience, we remain passionate about driving the brand forward to set the highest standards in style, comfort and outstanding craftsmanship. Maybach customers are looking for something special and our aspiration is to surpass those expectations. By combining our exclusive customer care programme, with the perfection and state-of-the-art technology of Mercedes-Benz and the exclusivity of Maybach, we invite our customer to a one-of-a-kind sophisticated luxury experience.”

Luxury though, isn’t always tangible. Mercedes-Maybach is innately creative and continuously engaging in topical cultural conversations that will ultimately drive its creativity forward. The 100-year anniversary of the first Maybach automobile in 2021 will see multiple initiatives that celebrate this spirit come to life.

Mercedes-Maybach is leading from the front as Mercedes-Benz drives forward a new strategic course to build on its successes in the high-end vehicle segment, electric drive and car software.

SOURCE: Daimler