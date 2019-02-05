Monthly Briefing – February 2019

Monthly Briefing is an online publication that contains all the top content from Automotive World. Each issue features a mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with key stakeholders

   February 5, 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly

The February edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Wolf-Henning Scheider, Chief Executive, ZF
  • Bryan Hansel, Chief Executive, Chanje
  • Yakov Shaharabani, Chief Executive, AdaSky
  • Lee Jelenic, Chief Executive, Ford Commercial Solutions
  • Lo Kien Foh, Managing Director, Continental Automotive Singapore
  • Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Senior Vice President, Greenlots
  • Huei Peng, Director, Mcity

Also in this issue:

  • CES 2019
  • City mobility case study: Singapore
  • AI trends shaping AV development
  • The evolution of the Toyota Production System
  • Fuel cell trucks gain ground
  • Will AVs cause or alleviate congestion?
  • Autonomous vehicles and the HMI
  • COMMENT: The auto industry needs an imaginative approach to survive ‘peak car’

We hope you enjoy this issue of Monthly Briefing, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com

Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World

