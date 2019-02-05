Monthly Briefing – February 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of AW Monthly
The February edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Wolf-Henning Scheider, Chief Executive, ZF
- Bryan Hansel, Chief Executive, Chanje
- Yakov Shaharabani, Chief Executive, AdaSky
- Lee Jelenic, Chief Executive, Ford Commercial Solutions
- Lo Kien Foh, Managing Director, Continental Automotive Singapore
- Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Senior Vice President, Greenlots
- Huei Peng, Director, Mcity
Also in this issue:
- CES 2019
- City mobility case study: Singapore
- AI trends shaping AV development
- The evolution of the Toyota Production System
- Fuel cell trucks gain ground
- Will AVs cause or alleviate congestion?
- Autonomous vehicles and the HMI
- COMMENT: The auto industry needs an imaginative approach to survive ‘peak car’
We hope you enjoy this issue of Monthly Briefing, and as always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions; email us at editorial@automotiveworld.com
Martin Kahl
Editor, Automotive World
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference