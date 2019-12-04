Monthly Briefing – December 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of Monthly Briefing
The December edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:
- Håkan Agnevall, President, Volvo Buses
- Claes Erixon, Head of Research & Development, Scania
- Hui Zhang, Vice President, Europe, NIO
- Peter Laier, Head of Commercial Vehicles, Knorr-Bremse
- Kartik Tiwari, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Starsky Robotics
- Paul McGlone, Chief Executive, Seeing Machines
- Doug Campbell, Chief Executive, Solid Power
- Gabor Gion, Hungarian Secretary of State for Finance
- Jerry Dias, President, Unifor
- Torsten Huber, Managing Director, Hino & Traton Global Procurement
Also in this issue:
- Could the ultimate driving machine run on hydrogen?
- 5GAA demonstrates C-V2X technology
- On-board TomTom’s mobile mapping car
- Plant profile: BMW Group Plant Leipzig, Germany
- Japan’s ‘closed’ vehicle market: open for business?
- What’s behind India’s vehicle market downturn?
- GM lawsuit poses complications for FCA-PSA merger
- How future mobility tech is disrupting the automaker value chain
