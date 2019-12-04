Monthly Briefing – December 2019

Monthly Briefing is an online publication that contains all the top content from Automotive World. Each issue features a mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with key stakeholders

   December 4, 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of Monthly Briefing

The December edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

  • Håkan Agnevall, President, Volvo Buses
  • Claes Erixon, Head of Research & Development, Scania
  • Hui Zhang, Vice President, Europe, NIO
  • Peter Laier, Head of Commercial Vehicles, Knorr-Bremse
  • Kartik Tiwari, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Starsky Robotics
  • Paul McGlone, Chief Executive, Seeing Machines
  • Doug Campbell, Chief Executive, Solid Power
  • Gabor Gion, Hungarian Secretary of State for Finance
  • Jerry Dias, President, Unifor
  • Torsten Huber, Managing Director, Hino & Traton Global Procurement

Also in this issue:

  • Could the ultimate driving machine run on hydrogen?
  • 5GAA demonstrates C-V2X technology
  • On-board TomTom’s mobile mapping car
  • Plant profile: BMW Group Plant Leipzig, Germany
  • Japan’s ‘closed’ vehicle market: open for business?
  • What’s behind India’s vehicle market downturn?
  • GM lawsuit poses complications for FCA-PSA merger
  • How future mobility tech is disrupting the automaker value chain

