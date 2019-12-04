Monthly Briefing – December 2019

Welcome to the latest issue of Monthly Briefing

The December edition of Monthly Briefing includes the usual mix of analysis and comment, as well as exclusive interviews with:

Håkan Agnevall, President, Volvo Buses

President, Claes Erixon, Head of Research & Development, Scania

Head of Research & Development, Hui Zhang, Vice President, Europe, NIO

Vice President, Europe, Peter Laier, Head of Commercial Vehicles, Knorr-Bremse

Head of Commercial Vehicles, Kartik Tiwari, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Starsky Robotics

Chief Technology Officer and co-founder, Paul McGlone, Chief Executive, Seeing Machines

Chief Executive, Doug Campbell, Chief Executive, Solid Power

Chief Executive, Gabor Gion, Hungarian Secretary of State for Finance

Hungarian Secretary of State for Finance Jerry Dias, President, Unifor

President, Torsten Huber, Managing Director, Hino & Traton Global Procurement

Also in this issue:

Could the ultimate driving machine run on hydrogen?

5GAA demonstrates C-V2X technology

On-board TomTom’s mobile mapping car

Plant profile: BMW Group Plant Leipzig, Germany

Japan’s ‘closed’ vehicle market: open for business?

What’s behind India’s vehicle market downturn?

GM lawsuit poses complications for FCA-PSA merger

How future mobility tech is disrupting the automaker value chain

…