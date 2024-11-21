Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – December 2024 / January 2025

Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of SDV

Welcome to the latest issue of of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.

In this issue:

  • Centralised compute will ignite SDV innovation, says Nvidia
  • One-size-fits-all won’t work for AI regulations
  • Can virtual proving grounds streamline SDV development?
  • LG: SDV-enabled V2X paves the way for autonomous vehicles
  • Open-source software collaboration “essential” for SDVs
  • AI drives the future of software-defined vehicles
  • SDVs require new zonal architecture ecosystems
  • Sonatus: rethinking OTA solutions in the era of SDVs
  • The ideal SDV: scalable customisation without complexity
  • Software-defined vehicles need a common terminology

We’d love your feedback!

With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations surrounding Software-Defined vehicles.

If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.

