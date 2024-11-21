Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine – December 2024 / January 2025

Welcome to the latest issue of of Automotive World’s Software-Defined Vehicle Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of Software-Defined vehicles.
In this issue:
- Centralised compute will ignite SDV innovation, says Nvidia
- One-size-fits-all won’t work for AI regulations
- Can virtual proving grounds streamline SDV development?
- LG: SDV-enabled V2X paves the way for autonomous vehicles
- Open-source software collaboration “essential” for SDVs
- AI drives the future of software-defined vehicles
- SDVs require new zonal architecture ecosystems
- Sonatus: rethinking OTA solutions in the era of SDVs
- The ideal SDV: scalable customisation without complexity
- Software-defined vehicles need a common terminology
We’d love your feedback!
With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations surrounding Software-Defined vehicles.
If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.