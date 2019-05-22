Electric car-share renaissance emerges in Paris

Parisians were among the first drivers to test electric car-sharing with the launch of Autolib in late 2011. This pioneering scheme operated a fleet of battery-electric Bolloré Bluecars for short-term use, a revolutionary approach at a time when mobility alternatives were limited to bus, metro and taxi. Eventually Autolib’s finances floundered and when it lost a pivotal government contract last year, it was forced to halt operations. However, the idea it introduced lives on….