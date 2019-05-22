Electric car-share renaissance emerges in Paris

Paris was the birthplace of electric car-share, and the concepts introduced by Autolib are proving much more durable than the company itself. By Megan Lampinen

   May 22, 2019

Parisians were among the first drivers to test electric car-sharing with the launch of Autolib in late 2011. This pioneering scheme operated a fleet of battery-electric Bolloré Bluecars for short-term use, a revolutionary approach at a time when mobility alternatives were limited to bus, metro and taxi. Eventually Autolib’s finances floundered and when it lost a pivotal government contract last year, it was forced to halt operations. However, the idea it introduced lives on….

Close
Close