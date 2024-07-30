Xiaomi plans for rapid EV expansion, targets Chinese market

Xiaomi will likely use the acquisition of a new site for production of its SU7 model variants to satiate China’s demand for EVs. By Stewart Burnett

Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi is ramping up its play for the electric vehicle (EV) market. On 29 July 2024, a filing published by the Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources confirmed the company’s CN¥842m (US$116m) purchase of a 53-hectare plot of land in the capital, located a short distance away from another of its EV production facilities. The filing states that the land will be used for the “development of the high-end automobile and new energy intelligent vehicle industry.”

