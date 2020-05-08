Why truck makers look to specialist providers for bespoke connectivity

The connected truck opens up opportunities for third party suppliers, but what can they deliver that the major truck makers cannot? By Xavier Boucherat

   May 8th, 2020

Like other industry megatrends, connectivity opens up opportunities in the trucking market for a number of third parties, including those in the telematics and software development markets, as fleets turn their attention to how advanced telematics can benefit the bottom line. But how do these third parties hope to fit into the connected truck experience alongside the truck makers, which will be seeking to draw their own revenue from connected services?…

