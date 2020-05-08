Why truck makers look to specialist providers for bespoke connectivity

Like other industry megatrends, connectivity opens up opportunities in the trucking market for a number of third parties, including those in the telematics and software development markets, as fleets turn their attention to how advanced telematics can benefit the bottom line. But how do these third parties hope to fit into the connected truck experience alongside the truck makers, which will be seeking to draw their own revenue from connected services?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference