Why Stockholm wants to lead the electric vehicle charging race

Stockholm has a vision: the fourteen islands which constitute the Swedish capital are to be fossil-fuel-free by 2040, in line with the country’s grander ambition to go carbon neutral by 2045. The city organisation itself—including its vehicles, institutions and 45,000 employees—hopes to go one better by reaching the target by 2030. More important than that, however, will be the city’s role in driving its population of just under a million into greener transport….