Why invest in biomethane if the future is zero-emission?

As heavy transport cracks down on emissions and fuel economy, fleets have several different options to choose from. Battery electric and fuel cell electric systems are gaining considerable media attention, but these remain pricey and the infrastructure remains patchy. For some players, renewable biomethane is a near-term solution that ticks many boxes in terms of eco-credentials, cost and availability.

This carbon-neutral gas, made from farm and food waste through anaerobic digestion, promises up to a 90% emissions reduction compared to diesel and a 40% saving in lifetime fuel costs. Supporters claim it is the most cost-effective alternative fuel to diesel available to heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) today.

CNG Fuels is one of Europe’s main suppliers of renewable biomethane for HGVs and has ambitious expansion plans. The company is expanding its existing fuelling network in the UK and eyeing a wider European push. It also recently acquired a majority stake in Renewable Transport Fuel Services Limited (RTFS), the largest renewable biomethane sourcing company for UK transport. The new holding company, ReFuels, combines the two to create one of Europe’s largest fully integrated renewable biomethane suppliers for heavy transport. Baden Gowrie-Smith, Co-founder of CNG Fuels and ReFuels, believes the segment is ripe for growth.