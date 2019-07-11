Why in-plant logistics robots are quickly becoming essential

The increasing affordability and efficiency of in-plant logistics robots is becoming too significant to ignore. By Jack Hunsley

   July 11, 2019

Manufacturing by its very nature needs to be a highly organised and efficient process. Any time or material lost between the start and end of a production cycle equates not only to wasted effort but also to wasted capital. Making sure that every aspect of any automotive plant runs smoothly is big business.

