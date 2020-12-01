Where does GM stand in the electrification race?

General Motors is keen to position itself as a pioneer of environmentally friendly mobility and is throwing more money and manpower into electric vehicles (EVs). The latest chapter in this ongoing saga sees the automaker expand its plans for 20 EVs in the line-up to 30 by mid-decade. It has also added another US$7bn to the pot for EVs and autonomous vehicles (AVs), bringing the total budget to US$27bn. That’s a hefty sum any day but particularly notable coming as it does hot on the heels of the novel coronavirus—the spread of which remains worryingly high in GM’s home market—and the start of what could be a serious global economic downturn….