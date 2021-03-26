What’s next for fuel cell trucking companies taking on the incumbents?

The fuel cell trucking space remains a nascent one, but in 2020 it experienced two shocks that could define its long-term development. The first was an announcement from Daimler and Volvo, the world’s two largest truckmakers, that they would partner on the development of a heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The pair confirmed at the start of March 2021 that creation of the joint venture (JV) had been completed. Dubbed ‘cellcentric’, the JV is aiming to begin FCEV tests with customers within three years, and commence series production in the second half of the decade. Much could change between now and then, but for the time being, it would appear the major incumbents are taking fuel cells seriously….