What trends are shaping mobility tech strategy?

Driver Technologies’ CEO highlights the pivotal industry developments anticipated in 2023. By Megan Lampinen

Consumers are increasingly regarding their vehicles as infotainment centres, and many want to replicate the smartphone experience behind the wheel with familiar apps and interfaces. The battle for the dashboard is seeing huge investments from automakers and Big Tech, as players try to anticipate rapidly evolving market demands. Backing the wrong trend is a mistake that nobody can afford to make.

Driver Technologies believes it is in an ideal position to monitor the battlefield and trends that will impact the wider mobility ecosystem moving forward. The AI-based mobility tech company is best known for its mobile app, Driver. This essentially transforms a driver's phone into a driving assistance system and dash cam with forward collision alerts, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings, cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance, coaching and scoring capabilities. It’s used by all sorts of drivers, including daily commuters, ride-share drivers, delivery drivers, and long-haul truckers. The company also works closely with automotive companies and those in the insurance space.

“We interact with so many pieces of the driving puzzle that we can see where these industries and individuals are heading,” says Co-Founder and Chief Executive Rashid Galadanci. So, where exactly is that?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here