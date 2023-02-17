What trends are shaping mobility tech strategy?

Consumers are increasingly regarding their vehicles as infotainment centres, and many want to replicate the smartphone experience behind the wheel with familiar apps and interfaces. The battle for the dashboard is seeing huge investments from automakers and Big Tech, as players try to anticipate rapidly evolving market demands. Backing the wrong trend is a mistake that nobody can afford to make.

Driver Technologies believes it is in an ideal position to monitor the battlefield and trends that will impact the wider mobility ecosystem moving forward. The AI-based mobility tech company is best known for its mobile app, Driver. This essentially transforms a driver's phone into a driving assistance system and dash cam with forward collision alerts, driver drowsiness and distraction warnings, cloud-based video storage, roadside assistance, coaching and scoring capabilities. It’s used by all sorts of drivers, including daily commuters, ride-share drivers, delivery drivers, and long-haul truckers. The company also works closely with automotive companies and those in the insurance space.

“We interact with so many pieces of the driving puzzle that we can see where these industries and individuals are heading,” says Co-Founder and Chief Executive Rashid Galadanci. So, where exactly is that?