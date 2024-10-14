What trends and technologies will shape ADAS and AD sensing?

Sensing technology is becoming increasingly central to vehicle functionality and user experience. In modern cars, a sophisticated range of sensors, cameras and LiDARs provide pivotal data to support a vast range of driving functions and comfort features. Whether it’s a push towards the software-defined vehicle, fully autonomous driving, or simply safer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), perception technology underpins the evolution of new mobility. The joint AutoSens Europe and In-Cabin events in October 2024 shone a spotlight on the market’s future direction in terms of technology trends and development challenges.

Representatives across the value chain were keen to share their insights and innovations, with deep dives and demonstrations from big-name automakers like Volkswagen and BMW, alongside safety agencies like Euro NCAP and a long list of suppliers including Omnivision and Valeo. Aptiv’s Chief Technology Officer Benjamin Lyon also took the stage, sharing his experience with cross-industry learnings from the consumer sector.