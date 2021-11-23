What next for AV data annotation?

Effective data annotation lies at the heart of autonomous vehicle (AV) functionalities. Accurately labelling objects and regions of interest within images or videos allows machine learning (ML) models to interpret what an AV’s sensors detect. Properly annotated, high-quality data also makes it possible for analytics such as movement detection and driver monitoring. And the better the quality of the data, the more effective the machine algorithms and the more seamless the AV performance.

US company iMerit is working at the forefront of data annotation innovation, helping ensure automated and autonomous functionalities are as safe and effective as possible. Among other things it can extract intelligence from videos captured by multi-sensor cameras, annotating objects and helping models to identify them. As Chief Executive Radha Basu tells Automotive World, data annotation is and will remain a critical part of successful artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, particularly for AVs.