What does it take to offer an automotive-grade digital experience?

Technological advancements are rewriting how mobility is both provided and consumed. Supplier and automaker relationships are evolving rapidly in response to new demands, which are in turn prompting radical changes in business strategy and product offering. At the heart of this transformation is Harman, which is positioning itself as a specialist in customer experience. Christian Sobottka, Harman Automotive President, is steering the company’s Connected Car, Car Audio, and Connectivity Services businesses through these unchartered waters.