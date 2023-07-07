What are the new security threats of the connected car era?

All automotive industry stakeholders must be cognizant of their role in reducing the impact of cyber attacks in the connected vehicle era. By Will Girling

The increasing connectivity of modern cars is challenging the automotive industry on two fronts. Poor communication with customers on the realities of data sharing are creating angst and mistrust, particularly among those unaware of its capacity to create better products. However, more fundamentally, enhanced connectivity is resulting in a larger surface area for cyber attacks.

By the end of the 2010s, the importance of cyber security was understood by some but generally underdeveloped. Software firm Synopsys’ report Securing the Modern Vehicle found that 30% of OEMs did not have an established cyber security programme or team and 63% did not thoroughly test soft/hardware for vulnerabilities. Substantial progress is expected in the 2020s and early 2030s—the automotive cyber security market is poised to grow from US$3.1bn in 2022 to US$16.4bn in 2032, according to Precedence Research.

But what are the new security threats of the connected car era, and how can they be addressed?

