VW Q4 and full-year 2022 results

VW reported a profit decline for Q4 2022 but managed to keep its full-year revenue and earnings within its start-of-year forecast range despite deliveries falling short of forecast.

Fourth quarter group revenue grew by nearly 20% to €76.2bn (US$81.1bn). In the automotive division alone the rise was just over 20% to €64.2bn, reflecting rises of 18.2% to €51.6bn in the passenger car business, 31% to €11.55bn for the CV business and an 11.2% rise to €1.05bn in power engineering.