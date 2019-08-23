Volvo Buses positions for shifting powertrain trends

The pressure is on for public transit agencies to clean up their act. With growing concerns around greenhouse gas emissions and air quality, operators, cities and vehicle manufacturers are exploring a number of alternatives to traditional diesel. Hybrid and electric buses in particular have attracted considerable attention in major markets such as China, France, Germany and the UK. Analysts at Goldstein Research predict that the global market for electric and hybrid buses will grow at a CAGR of 25.3% between now and 2024….