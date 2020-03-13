US truck electrification slow, despite growing industry noise

Previous research by the US Bureau of Transportation from 2017 has shown that most goods moved on the road travel less than 250 miles (402km), based on both value (50.3%) and weight (66.6%) of all shipments. This includes all modes, but trucks account for the largest share of value and weight for journeys under 750 miles. With current battery technology in the passenger car segment now regularly achieving ranges over the 250-mile figure, the prospect of electric trucks—particularly for use in return-to-base operations—is looking increasingly tenable….