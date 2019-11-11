‘Unlimited opportunities’ ahead for driver monitoring

Seeing Machines was one of the industry’s early pioneers of driver monitoring systems (DMS), gaining initial exposure in mining applications. Based in Canberra, it was born out of the Australian National University. Over the years it has been refining its systems, which help detect and prevent driver fatigue, for use not only in mining vehicles but also cars, trucks and aeroplanes. The safety impact has been significant. Last year alone, its aftermarket DMS in trucks intervened in more than 115,000 fatigue events.

In July, the company welcomed a new Chief Executive in the form of Paul McGlone, who had previously been serving as General Manager of Seeing Machines’ Fleet division. McGlone is overseeing a realignment of the business strategy, which is now focussed on three key transport verticals—Automotive, Fleet & Offroad, and Aviation. But as McGlone tells Automotive World, the potential for this technology could stretch much further….