Unions will “paralyse” VW if shut out of decision-making

More detail is coming to light on the talks between Volkswagen and German workers’ unions. In a 17 October 2024 interview, works’ council Chief Daniela Cavallo stated that discussions were ongoing on a weekly basis. "We are not yet in a mode that could be called negotiation. It is first and foremost about numbers, data, facts, and finding a common understanding of the issues," she said, according to an article published in the works council internal newspaper seen by Reuters.