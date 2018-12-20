Toyota’s dream of a hydrogen society includes HD trucking

For those who’ve been there, it’s a fact that will come as little surprise: the twin ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles account for the single largest fixed source of air pollution in Southern California, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The numbers make this easier to understand: together the facilities handle roughly 40% of the USA’s container import traffic, and 25% of container export traffic. In 2017, the Port of Los Angeles moved the most cargo ever recorded in its 110-year history: a total of 9.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU)….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference