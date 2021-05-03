The trends that are shaping truck and bus emissions standards

Emissions targets have become gradually stricter over time, encouraging step-by-step improvements to the internal combustion engine (ICE) and slowly tackling air pollution. As electrified powertrain technologies have become commercially viable—and available—regulators across different jurisdictions are now considering how to direct manufacturers moving forward.

Felipe Rodriguez is Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program Lead at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and is based in Berlin. Automotive World sat down with Rodriguez to discuss some of the broad trends that are shaping the next generation of emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles.

Which global markets have been taking particularly firm stances against truck and bus emissions?