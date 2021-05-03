The trends that are shaping truck and bus emissions standards

Freddie Holmes speaks to the ICCT about the main challenges and opportunities that are influencing heavy-duty emissions targets

Emissions targets have become gradually stricter over time, encouraging step-by-step improvements to the internal combustion engine (ICE) and slowly tackling air pollution. As electrified powertrain technologies have become commercially viable—and available—regulators across different jurisdictions are now considering how to direct manufacturers moving forward.

Felipe Rodriguez is Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program Lead at the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) and is based in Berlin. Automotive World sat down with Rodriguez to discuss some of the broad trends that are shaping the next generation of emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles.

Which global markets have been taking particularly firm stances against truck and bus emissions?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content