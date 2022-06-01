The self-cooling car to further sustainability push

Vehicle air-conditioning units consume vast amounts of energy, while the fuel they run on and the leaks of their refrigerant produce significant levels of greenhouse gas emissions. The International Energy Agency estimates that mobile air-conditioning across passenger cars, vans, buses and freight trucks could consume more than 5.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2050, if nothing is done about it. The good news is that promising technology advances could dramatically improve the situation.

SolCold

Israeli start-up SolCold has developed an environmentally friendly material that helps to cool the temperature in a vehicle. Its magic lies in a process known as Anti-Stokes Fluorescence: when sunlight comes into contact with the coating, it triggers a reaction that converts heat into radiation, providing a cooling effect. The material’s cooling effect is only reinforced by the strength of the sun’s rays. Applying this material as a vehicle coating could slash its power consumption by up to 60%, expand the range of battery electric models and reduce the strain on electricity grids.