The next generation of cockpits will be led by software

How passengers and drivers interact with their vehicles has rapidly evolved from just a few years ago. The global automotive human-machine interface (HMI) market reached a value of US$17.5bn in 2021, with forecasts predicting a value of US$36.5bn by 2027, a CAGR of 13.01% during 2021-2027.

The industry is moving towards a world of connected, autonomous, shared and electrified cars. Today, automotive manufacturers implement a range of HMI technologies, including voice commands, touchscreens, interior-facing cameras, head-up displays and multifunctional controllers, to create a better automotive experience.

As a result of industry focus on speech recognition, augmented reality, safety and interaction without distraction, the development of cockpits has accelerated rapidly. "Going back to the analogue cockpits, the hardware was limiting, and its cost prompted the industry’s move towards digital cockpits," says Abdallah Huballah, Software Engineer at Incari.

Incari is a Berlin-based software company that has been developing new HMIs that tap the potential of digital technologies in a move that will set new standards for cockpits. It has been working with Piëch Automotive to develop the Piëch GT electric sports car’s digital cockpit. Piëch was founded in Zurich in 2016 by Toni Piëch—the great-grandson of Porsche founder Ferdinand Porsche. Since then, the company has built its first working prototype, a two-seater electric sports car, complemented by Incari's HMI.

“The Piëch GT digital cockpit is impressive in every respect,” said Osman Dumbuya, Founder and Chief Executive of Incari. “It marks a new benchmark in the industry. But we are equally proud of the process. The extremely fast, lean, and efficient development of the entire HMI system has confirmed all the advantages of our software solution.”