The new sound: audio innovation key for future automotive UX

With the advent of connected services and advanced infotainment in automotive, the user experience (UX) is increasingly influencing buyer decisions. This will only accelerate as connectivity improves and autonomy arrives on the road, transforming the nature of the cockpit and freeing up occupants to spend time as they wish. A 2020 study from Harman’s ‘Experiences Per Mile Advisory Council’ predicts that by 2030, 96% of cars will be connected, and 79% will have Level 2 autonomy or above.